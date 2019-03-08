Stand-in captain Khan could not have had it any better as Barking batter sad Newham

Omar Khan admitted his first match as captain of Barking could not have gone much better, following their 277-run win over Newham in the Essex County League Premier Division.

Hasnain Qureshi celebrates (pic Barking CC) Hasnain Qureshi celebrates (pic Barking CC)

With regular skipper Ehsan Afzal unavailable, Khan won the toss and chose to bat first at Mayesbrook Park.

And it proved an inspired decision as the home side piled up a whopping 331-4 from their 45 overs.

Hasnain Qureshi hit two sixes and 20 fours in his stunning innings of 146 from 117 balls, dominating a 229-run opening stand with Ahsan Khan, who struck nine fours in his 66-ball 75.

Pulkit Gupta added a whirlwind unbeaten 62 from just 33 balls, with five sixes and three fours, as the Newham attack was put to the sword.

Khan said: "The first 10 overs were played out cautiously by the two openers who then went on to capitalise with a record breaking partnership.

"That was followed up by a blistering knock by Mr Consistent Pulkit Gupta, who was supported well by youngster Mohammed Faizan.

"After the break, unfortunately Newham could not really get going, due to some brilliant bowling by the two opening bowlers Imran Butt and Daniel Duhig.

"Daniel started off well, getting stuck straight in with a beautiful inswinger dismissing Muhammad Farooq for nought. That really set the tone for us."

Newham slumped to 26-5 and Duhig went on to finish with 5-31 from his nine overs while Imran Butt claimed 4-10 as Newham were skittled for 54.

Butt's haul included the scalps of Sajjad Mirza, Adnan Khan and Aamir Shaukat from successive deliveries and Khan added: "Imran Butt, what a star! Taking a breathtaking hat-trick truly enjoyed by all the team and Barking supporters.

"My first game as skipper of Barking, I'm so happy with the way the team responded!

"It was absolutely amazing, they all really showcased their talent and stood up when needed. Commiserations to Newham, they are our fierce rivals, so it feels good to be on the winning side against them."

The win leaves second-placed Barking 26 points behind leaders Aztecs with only three games remaining, with third-placed Ace Avengers visiting Mayesbrook Park this weekend.