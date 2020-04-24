Search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 26

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 April 2020

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates dismissing England's Kevin Pietersen during the First Test at the Asgiriya International Stadium, Kandy

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates dismissing England's Kevin Pietersen during the First Test at the Asgiriya International Stadium, Kandy

PA Archive/PA Images

With live sport remaining on hold during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, why not put your sporting general knowledge to the test?

The PA news agency has put together another weekend quiz to probe your powers of recall.

1. Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is the all-time leading Test wicket-taker but just how many did he take?

2. Who did Floyd Mayweather defeat in August 2017 to take his perfect professional record to 50-0?

3. Sir Stirling Moss was a four-time runner-up in F1, who beat him to the title on three of those occasions?

4. What year was the last rugby league World Cup held?

5. How many Olympic gold medals did Usain Bolt win?

6. London has hosted the Olympic Games in which years?

7. Who are the reigning NBA champions?

8. Which Irish boxer is the undisputed women’s lightweight champion?

9. Who won The Open at Portrush last July?

10. Which American city will host the World Athletics Championships, to be held in 2022 after a 12-month postponement?

11. How many times has Sebastian Vettel been crowned Formula One world champion?

You may also want to watch:

12. Darts player Phil Taylor won the last of his world championships in what year?

13. Conor McGregor has held UFC titles in which weight categories?

14. Which city hosts the US Open tennis tournament every year?

15. Adam Peaty won Olympic gold in which event at Rio 2016?

16. In which country was England all-rounder Ben Stokes born?

17. Who was bottom of League Two when all football in this country was suspended because of the coronavirus?

18. Who scored England’s only try in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final?

19. When did Newcastle last win the FA Cup?

20. Where will the 2023 Cricket World Cup take place?

21. Manchester United signed Anthony Martial from which club in 2015?

22. How many times has Andy Murray been a runner-up at the Australian Open?

23. Who scored Liverpool’s goals in last season’s Champions League final against Tottenham?

24. James Hildreth is a county cricketer for which side?

25. Who were the runners-up in last season’s Heineken Champions Cup?

Answers: 1. 800; 2. Conor McGregor; 3. Juan Manuel Fangio; 4. 2017; 5. Eight; 6. 1908, 1948 and 2012; 7. Toronto Raptors; 8. Katie Taylor; 9. Shane Lowry; 10. Eugene; 11. Four; 12. 2013; 13. Featherweight and lightweight; 14. New York; 15. 100metres breaststroke; 16. New Zealand; 17. Stevenage; 18. Jason Robinson; 19. 1955; 20. India; 21. Monaco; 22. Five; 23. Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi; 24. Somerset; 25. Leinster.

