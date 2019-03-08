Cricket: Goresbrook 'must do better' says Barwick after loss

S Barwick of Goresbrook during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick was disappointed to see his side suffer a 105-run loss to Epping in their latest Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three outing at the weekend.

And Barwick admitted they will need to field a settled side if they are to challenge the top teams ahead of their trip to Walthamstow this weekend.

Only young batsman Danny Gillham (41) was able to resist for any length of time as Brook were dismissed for 109 at May & Baker.

And Barwick said: "Apart from Danny, we had nobody who could bat for any length of time.

"Jordan Calverley has been the man we've batted around all season, but he was unavailable along with three other opening batsmen who we would have looked to select.

"We were pulling guys in who haven't played much cricket this year and it showed to be honest.

"If you look at the top sides, their teams rarely vary more than one or two names each week, but we've made five changes on last week and had another five players from the twos not available.

"We can't expect to challenge the top sides if that's the norm."

Barwick's men were well on top for the first 25 overs of the match as Arul Gopalsamy and Shaun Ross picked up early wickets and leg-spinner Lawrence Walsh (2-34) helped reduce Epping to 89-7 on his first appearance for the first team in three seasons.

But Mohinuddin Ziya (55) and Manan Patel (45) led an Epping rally and, although Ross returned to dismiss the former and Barwick struck twice in two balls to wrap up the innings on 214, the home side knew their makeshift batting line-up faced a testing run chase on a pitch offering assistance to the seamers.

Five batsmen failed to trouble the scorers in reply as Epping's swing bowlers took control of proceedings and only a late cameo from Ross (20) lifted the Brook total into three figures as the innings was wrapped up in the 31st over.

Defeat saw Brook fall down to sixth place in the table, with Leigh on Sea taking over at the top as three of the top four sides all suffered defeats on the day.