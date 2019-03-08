Goresbrook seconds suffer narrow defeat to Woodford Green

Better news for Sunday team who record success over Belhus

Goresbrook seconds suffered a narrow one-run defeat away to Woodford Green in Shepherd Neame Essex Second XI Division Three.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Goats were all out for 151 despite skipper Darren Ivory top scoring with 55.

Bradley Winsey (3-27) and Joe Barwick (3-27) took three wickets apiece in reply to help put Green under pressure, but the hosts completed their chase in the 32nd over with a wicket to spare.

The seconds will hope to bounce back on Saturday when they play host to their Benfleet counterparts in the league.

There was better news for Goresbrook in the Essex Sunday Premier Division as they recorded a 51-run success at home to Belhus.

The Goats batted first and closed on 240-9 after Alfie Horan (84) and Shane Barwick (52) both recorded half-centuries.

Kane Messenger then took 2-27 with the ball to check Belhus' reply and help secure a third win of the season for Goresbrook.