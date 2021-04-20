Dagenham 88 Runners happy to host Chingford League finale

Published: 5:00 PM April 20, 2021

Dagenham 88 Runners hosted the final race of the Chingford League season at Central Park.

Organisers had worked hard to ensure it complied with Covid-19 restrictions and the home club fielded teams in the men's and women's races, over a two-mile course.

The men's A team included Peter Salmon (13.00), Rob Newton (13.26), Tom Sergeant (13.34) and Richard Haidon (14.46), while John Hughes (17.22), Michael Pegnall (16.49), Mark West (21.36) and Lynton Fairman (18.06) comprised the B team.

Rahana Islam (16.20), Emma Dudman (16.25), Tracy Sheehy (14.40) and Natalie Traylen (15.59) made up the women's A team, as Jennifer Akroyd (16.28), Louise Chappell (18.10), Rosina Salmon (18.25) and Timi Veerasamy (20.31) combined for the B team.

Dagenham 88s also fielded a women's C team, which included Ronnie Waller (24.15), Sonya Byers (19.34), Julie Dalphinis and Rachael Haidon.

Andrew Wright took on the Phoenix Running SG100 marathon in Walton-on-Thames and finished in 5:00.21.

All abilities are welcome at Dagenham 88 Runners. Contact them if interested in joining their future club nights.