Dagenham 88 Runners happy to host Chingford League finale
- Credit: D88s
Dagenham 88 Runners hosted the final race of the Chingford League season at Central Park.
Organisers had worked hard to ensure it complied with Covid-19 restrictions and the home club fielded teams in the men's and women's races, over a two-mile course.
The men's A team included Peter Salmon (13.00), Rob Newton (13.26), Tom Sergeant (13.34) and Richard Haidon (14.46), while John Hughes (17.22), Michael Pegnall (16.49), Mark West (21.36) and Lynton Fairman (18.06) comprised the B team.
Rahana Islam (16.20), Emma Dudman (16.25), Tracy Sheehy (14.40) and Natalie Traylen (15.59) made up the women's A team, as Jennifer Akroyd (16.28), Louise Chappell (18.10), Rosina Salmon (18.25) and Timi Veerasamy (20.31) combined for the B team.
Dagenham 88s also fielded a women's C team, which included Ronnie Waller (24.15), Sonya Byers (19.34), Julie Dalphinis and Rachael Haidon.
You may also want to watch:
Andrew Wright took on the Phoenix Running SG100 marathon in Walton-on-Thames and finished in 5:00.21.
All abilities are welcome at Dagenham 88 Runners. Contact them if interested in joining their future club nights.
Most Read
- 1 Barking mum: 'Wood falling from truck could have killed me or my kids'
- 2 Man fined £700 after throwing away cigarette outside Barking station
- 3 Barking and Dagenham light festival ends with message of peace
- 4 Watch the moment Dagenham man attacks police officer with sword
- 5 Blood donors needed for Covid study as Barking centre set to open
- 6 Survey asks women where they feel unsafe in Barking and Dagenham
- 7 Images released of man in connection with robbery on train from Barking
- 8 Charity shops open, Covid rules, park toilets and child exploitation
- 9 Barking & Dagenham girls on cloud nine after big opening win
- 10 Appeal for help to find boy missing from Dagenham