News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham 88 Runners hold annual awards presentation

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:00 AM May 6, 2021   
Dagenham 88 Running Club members face the camera

Dagenham 88 Running Club members face the camera - Credit: Dag 88s

Dagenham 88 Runners were delighted to host their awards presentation for the previous season, despite it being largely affected by the pandemic. 

The award winners were as follows: 

Sports personality award of the year - John Hughes  

Cross country awards, men - 1st overall & M60 Gary Cardnell; senior men Michael Pegnall; M50 John Hughes; M40 Andy Beazeley; M70 Sam Veerasamy.

Women - 1st Hannah Sheikh, 2nd & 1st FV35 Rahana Islam; 3rd Emma Dudman; Senior Cassie Saskia; FV45 Jane Swanson-sprent; FV55 Jackie Frewin; FV65 Timi Veerasamy. 

You may also want to watch:

Also this week, members Louise Chappell and Gary Cardnell took on the Tour of Essex sportive.  

Louise Chappell and Gary Cardnell took on the Tour of Essex sportive

Louise Chappell and Gary Cardnell took on the Tour of Essex sportive - Credit: Dag 88s

The event was a 42-mile cycle which started and finished at the top on the Redbridge Cycle Centre.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police patrols increase at Dagenham Tube stations
  2. 2 What is changing when Covid lockdown rules ease on May 17?
  3. 3 Patrols target antisocial behaviour in Barking town centre
  1. 4 Appeal to help find missing girl who may be in Dagenham, Ilford or Stratford
  2. 5 Mum of girl with rare genetic condition vows to keep raising awareness
  3. 6 Chadwell Heath woman fined after not reporting Iron Age coin find
  4. 7 Barking Riverside homeowners urge developer to cover cost of decking replacements
  5. 8 Man shot in the face in Dagenham
  6. 9 Liam Gordon ruled out for the season as Dagenham boss McMahon provides injury update
  7. 10 Men found with head injuries in Barking bailed by police

Both completed it in just under three-and-a-half hours.

Running
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

edna fergus

Barking and Dagenham Council

Barking and Dagenham appoints new mayor

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
CCTV image of a man police wish to speak to and an EL2 bus outside Barking station

Crime

Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Barking

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
General scenes of Chadwell Heath. Chadwell Heath Baptist Church

Planning

Bid to redevelop 'iconic' church in Chadwell Heath gets green light

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Rotting window frame

Housing

Barking and Dagenham has worst rate of fuel poverty in England

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus