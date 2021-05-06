Dagenham 88 Runners hold annual awards presentation

Published: 8:00 AM May 6, 2021

Dagenham 88 Runners were delighted to host their awards presentation for the previous season, despite it being largely affected by the pandemic.

The award winners were as follows:

Sports personality award of the year - John Hughes

Cross country awards, men - 1st overall & M60 Gary Cardnell; senior men Michael Pegnall; M50 John Hughes; M40 Andy Beazeley; M70 Sam Veerasamy.

Women - 1st Hannah Sheikh, 2nd & 1st FV35 Rahana Islam; 3rd Emma Dudman; Senior Cassie Saskia; FV45 Jane Swanson-sprent; FV55 Jackie Frewin; FV65 Timi Veerasamy.

Also this week, members Louise Chappell and Gary Cardnell took on the Tour of Essex sportive.

The event was a 42-mile cycle which started and finished at the top on the Redbridge Cycle Centre.

Both completed it in just under three-and-a-half hours.