Dagenham 88 Runners hold annual awards presentation
- Credit: Dag 88s
Dagenham 88 Runners were delighted to host their awards presentation for the previous season, despite it being largely affected by the pandemic.
The award winners were as follows:
Sports personality award of the year - John Hughes
Cross country awards, men - 1st overall & M60 Gary Cardnell; senior men Michael Pegnall; M50 John Hughes; M40 Andy Beazeley; M70 Sam Veerasamy.
Women - 1st Hannah Sheikh, 2nd & 1st FV35 Rahana Islam; 3rd Emma Dudman; Senior Cassie Saskia; FV45 Jane Swanson-sprent; FV55 Jackie Frewin; FV65 Timi Veerasamy.
Also this week, members Louise Chappell and Gary Cardnell took on the Tour of Essex sportive.
The event was a 42-mile cycle which started and finished at the top on the Redbridge Cycle Centre.
Both completed it in just under three-and-a-half hours.