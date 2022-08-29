News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham 88s Swanson-Sprent completes Ironman Copenhagen challenge

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 12:30 PM August 29, 2022
Dagenham 88 Runners Jane Swanson-Sprent

Dagenham 88 Runners Jane Swanson-Sprent at the Ironman Copenhagen event - Credit: D88s

Dagenham 88 Runners Jane Swanson-Sprent completed the Ironman Copenhagen recently.

Swanson-Sprent took on a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and marathon distance run and came home in 15 hours 18 minutes.

Fellow members Sharon Robinson and Debbie Joy gave support on the day and a club spokesperson said: "Everyone at the club is extremely proud of Jane's outstanding achievement.

"The full triathlon distance is widely considered to be one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world."

Dagenham 88s were in action at various parkrun events, with Nigel Swinburne finishing second in Sligo in 19.15, ahead of John Phillips (22.43) and Daniel Miller (25.28).

Peter Salmon finished Harrow Lodge in 21.46, ahead of Rosina Salmon (28.00), while Caroline Tuck clocked 23.01 at Mile End and Nils Hollmann finished Hackney Marshes in 23.13.

Others: Barking: Emma O'Shea 31.32; Grovelands: David O'Brien 48.08; Maldon Prom: Andrew Beazeley 24.38, Jenny O'Hanlon 29.45, Lorraine Hilton 31.01, Julie Cardnell 37.28; Raphael: John Hughes 25.39, Simon Childs 28.17, Pebbles Wyard 30.10, Lynton Fairman 31.04; Valentines: Manji Gami 25.48, Timi Veerasamy 33.18, Ronnie Waller 37.57, Sonya Byers 37.59, Kresh Veerasamy 37.59, Sam Veerasamy 50.02.

Athletics
Barking and Dagenham News

Don't Miss

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Keppel Road, Dagenham

London Fire Brigade

Dagenham house damaged by blaze caused by 'battery failure'

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital

Queen's Hospital

Inquest: Hospital failures left brain damaged patient with severe wound

Charles Thomson

person
Elizabeth Line will open on May 24 2022

Transport for London

Date for Elizabeth line services directly into central London confirmed

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Albert Hazeltine lost all of his belongings in July's fire in Dagenham, including his electric wheelchair

92-year-old man 'over the moon' after fundraiser buys him new wheelchair

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon