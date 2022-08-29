Dagenham 88s Swanson-Sprent completes Ironman Copenhagen challenge

Dagenham 88 Runners Jane Swanson-Sprent completed the Ironman Copenhagen recently.

Swanson-Sprent took on a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and marathon distance run and came home in 15 hours 18 minutes.

Fellow members Sharon Robinson and Debbie Joy gave support on the day and a club spokesperson said: "Everyone at the club is extremely proud of Jane's outstanding achievement.

"The full triathlon distance is widely considered to be one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world."

Dagenham 88s were in action at various parkrun events, with Nigel Swinburne finishing second in Sligo in 19.15, ahead of John Phillips (22.43) and Daniel Miller (25.28).

Peter Salmon finished Harrow Lodge in 21.46, ahead of Rosina Salmon (28.00), while Caroline Tuck clocked 23.01 at Mile End and Nils Hollmann finished Hackney Marshes in 23.13.

Others: Barking: Emma O'Shea 31.32; Grovelands: David O'Brien 48.08; Maldon Prom: Andrew Beazeley 24.38, Jenny O'Hanlon 29.45, Lorraine Hilton 31.01, Julie Cardnell 37.28; Raphael: John Hughes 25.39, Simon Childs 28.17, Pebbles Wyard 30.10, Lynton Fairman 31.04; Valentines: Manji Gami 25.48, Timi Veerasamy 33.18, Ronnie Waller 37.57, Sonya Byers 37.59, Kresh Veerasamy 37.59, Sam Veerasamy 50.02.