Dagenham 88 Runners duo tackle Rocky Horror Picture Run

Published: 3:15 PM May 13, 2021

Dagenham 88 Runners duo Michael Pegnall and Andrew Wright took on the 'Rocky Horror Picture Run' this week.

The event was organised by Saturn Running Events and took place at Lee Valley White Water Centre.

Runners ran as many laps of the course as they wanted in the allotted race time.

Michael took on three laps which equates to a half marathon distance in a time of 1 hour 59 mins while Andrew did six laps (full marathon) in a time of 4 hours 31 mins.

Michael Pegnall at the Rocky Horror Picture Run - Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners

Andrew has now completed 72 marathons.

You may also want to watch:

The Dagenham 88 team are also delighted to be hosting the first race of the 2021 Elvis series.

The 5 mile chip timed event takes place at Central Park, Dagenham on Wednesday, June 2 with a 7.30pm start time.

All the details for the event, which is totally covid secure, can be found here:

https://www.entrycentral.com/Dagenham88Runners?fbclid=IwAR1P1PfHe2SMIJ6qDiIHdMqFTjpmygdkLhIEgfYsZHUaMiz0LCxWcaoaiKc



