Dagenham 88 Runners impress at returning racing events

Published: 7:30 AM July 2, 2021

Dagenham 88 Runners returned to action in many races delayed due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The second race of the ELVIS league took place at the Olympic Park in Stratford and was hosted by the East End Road Runners.

Ian Cummins - Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners

The 5K race was well attended and the following Dagenham members finished: Tom Sergeant - 21.08, Nat Booth - 23.12, Tony Woodgate - 23.47, Rahana Islam - 24.45, John Hughes - 25.26, Michael Pegnall - 25.29, Nils Hollmann - 26.12, Lynton Fairman - 26.48, Louise Chappell - 27.09, Jason Manning - 29.02, Timi Veerasamy - 29.09, Irene Campen - 31.30, Kirsty Hannan - 37.50, Sam Veerasamy - 40.55.

On Friday, the Orion Harriers hosted their fell race in Epping and the following Dagenham runners took part: Gary Cardnell - 37.56, Rahana Islam - 38.17, John Hughes - 42.27, Louise Chappell - 46.54.

This weekend saw the return of the Sikhs in the City (SITC) event where runners do laps of the course to complete a half, full or ultra marathon.

You may also want to watch:

This was delayed from 2020 and Dagenham 88s were represented by: Beverley Eagles (6:14), Emma O’Shea (6:14) and Andrew Wright (5:08) over the marathon distance.

Jacqui Elliot (4:02) and Natalie Summers (4:02) ran half-marathon distance, while Rahana Islam took on a 34.56-mile ultra marathon and clocked 6:45.

Elsewhere Jennifer Ackroyd completed the Dartford Bridge standard distance triathlon of a 1500m swim, 40k bike and 10k run in 2:56.

And Ian Cummins completed the Weymouth middle distance triathlon of a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run in 7:25.