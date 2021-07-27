News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham 88 Runners returned to parkrun action and tackled ELVIS race

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:47 AM July 27, 2021   
Dagenham 88 Runners face the camera

Dagenham 88 Runners face the camera - Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners

It has been a busy week for Dagenham 88 Runners with the weekend seeing the return of parkrun and the midweek ELVIS race, hosted by Havering 90.

It was a warm night at Raphael Park on Tuesday, but runners were still out in force to take part in the third event in the ELVIS series.

The club had 17 runners take part including, Peter Salmon 31:32, Tom Sargeant 37:14, Billy Walkington 37:18, Nat Booth 38:32 Tony Woodgate, 41:38, Rahana Islam 42:21, Jennifer Akroyd 43:10, Michael Pegnall 43:27, Nils Hollmann 43:57, Rosina Salmon 45:30, Louise Chappell 48:02, Timi Veerasamy 49:44, Simon Childs 54:06, Julie Cardnell 1:06:17 and Kirsty Hannan 1:06:18.

Saturday saw the long-awaited return of parkrun across England and Dagenham 88 members took part at various events across the country.

Locally, members ran at Barking, Valentines and Raphael parkrun. 

Barking: Nigel Swinburne (20:56), Ryder Islam (22:30), Rahana Islam (25:46), Emma Dudman (26:11), Jason Manning (27:38), Louise Chappell (27:46), Lorraine Hilton (31:34), Emma O'Shea (31: 35), Chris Howlett (36: 01), Jacqui Elliott (39:55).

Valentines: Timi Selon Veerasamy (31:04), Sonya Byers (32: 29), Sam Veerasamy (46:55), Julie Dalphinis (51:52).

Raphael: Peter Salmon (18: 54), Rosina Salmon (27:49), Mark West (33:03), David O'Brien (54:09).

Gorleston Cliffs: Evie Beazeley (31:10), Andrew Beazeley (31:11), Amelia Beazeley (33:40), Jenny O'Hanlon (33:40).

Highbury Fields: Caroline Tuck (24:57)

Beckton: Billy Walkington (22:47).

Heartlands: Steve Whitfield (28:56).

