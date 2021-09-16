Dagenham 88 Runners take on Great North Run and half marathons

Published: 9:39 AM September 16, 2021

Dagenham 88 team at the Havering half and 10K event - Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners

Dagenham 88 runners travelled the country to take part in races including the Great North Run and Havering half marathon.

In Newcastle, Andy Beazeley (2:06:11) and Jenny O’Hanlon (2:13:30) took on the Great North Run.

In Newcastle, Andy Beazeley and Jenny O’Hanlon took on the Great North Run. - Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners

In Havering, runners took on the Havering Half Marathon and 10K event.

Peter Salmon completed the race in 01:28:33 and was the first finisher in his age category (MV50), Tracey Sheehy (01:43:44), Nils Hollmann (01:49:20), Rahana Islam (01:59:22), Lynton Fairman (02:08:25), Rosina Salmon (02:08:45), Jason Manning (02:09:19), John Hughes (02:11:27), Emma Dudman (02:11:52), Simon Childs (02:17:17) and Melissa Embery (02:19:42).

Timi Veerasamy (2:20:01) was the first finisher in her age category (FV60), Beverley Eagles (02:26:07), Grace Kelly (02:31:35), Emma O'Shea (02:33:46), Lorraine Moor Hilton (02:33:47) and Lee Davis (03:21:30).

In the 10k, Christine Lardner finished in 01:17:08 and was the first finisher in her age category (FV70), Richele Cockley (01:17:09), Jacqui Elliott (01:36:17) and Natalie Summers (01:36:23).

In the water, Jane Swanson-Sprent completed the 5K swimathon at the Beacontree 50m pool in 1:55:12.

Over in London Fields Lido, Rahana and Ryder Islam completed the 5KM Swimathon relay in just under two hours.

Parkrun on Saturday was mainly a local affair with the following people taking part at the following venues:

Valentines: Julie Dalphinis - 00:50:31

Raphael:

Rob Newton - 00:21:23

Jeff Webster - 00:29:18

John Hughes - 00:30:08

David O’Brien - 00:56:08

Barking:

Nigel Swinburne - 00:19:36

Emma Dudman - 00:28:43

Emma O’Shea - 00:30:35

Mark West - 00:33:12

Julie Cardnell - 00:35:53

Harrow Lodge: Caroline Tuck - 00:23:44