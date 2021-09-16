Dagenham 88 Runners take on Great North Run and half marathons
- Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners
Dagenham 88 runners travelled the country to take part in races including the Great North Run and Havering half marathon.
In Newcastle, Andy Beazeley (2:06:11) and Jenny O’Hanlon (2:13:30) took on the Great North Run.
In Havering, runners took on the Havering Half Marathon and 10K event.
Peter Salmon completed the race in 01:28:33 and was the first finisher in his age category (MV50), Tracey Sheehy (01:43:44), Nils Hollmann (01:49:20), Rahana Islam (01:59:22), Lynton Fairman (02:08:25), Rosina Salmon (02:08:45), Jason Manning (02:09:19), John Hughes (02:11:27), Emma Dudman (02:11:52), Simon Childs (02:17:17) and Melissa Embery (02:19:42).
Timi Veerasamy (2:20:01) was the first finisher in her age category (FV60), Beverley Eagles (02:26:07), Grace Kelly (02:31:35), Emma O'Shea (02:33:46), Lorraine Moor Hilton (02:33:47) and Lee Davis (03:21:30).
You may also want to watch:
In the 10k, Christine Lardner finished in 01:17:08 and was the first finisher in her age category (FV70), Richele Cockley (01:17:09), Jacqui Elliott (01:36:17) and Natalie Summers (01:36:23).
In the water, Jane Swanson-Sprent completed the 5K swimathon at the Beacontree 50m pool in 1:55:12.
Most Read
- 1 Revellers descend on Dagenham for We Are FSTVL
- 2 The tea room in a country park 'building a community' in Dagenham
- 3 Chadwell Heath station assault witness appeal
- 4 Two men stabbed and a third slashed during We Are FSTVL
- 5 College students lend a hand to improve recreation ground
- 6 Students work with film crews on Amazon, Apple and Netflix productions
- 7 Barking social enterprise welcomes back community with 'open house'
- 8 Data reveals number of road incidents involving children in borough
- 9 Man hit with traffic cone in Barking fight remains in critical condition
- 10 Mo Sagaf provided balance to Dagenham's midfield in Weymouth win
Over in London Fields Lido, Rahana and Ryder Islam completed the 5KM Swimathon relay in just under two hours.
Parkrun on Saturday was mainly a local affair with the following people taking part at the following venues:
Valentines: Julie Dalphinis - 00:50:31
Raphael:
Rob Newton - 00:21:23
Jeff Webster - 00:29:18
John Hughes - 00:30:08
David O’Brien - 00:56:08
Barking:
Nigel Swinburne - 00:19:36
Emma Dudman - 00:28:43
Emma O’Shea - 00:30:35
Mark West - 00:33:12
Julie Cardnell - 00:35:53
Harrow Lodge: Caroline Tuck - 00:23:44