News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham 88 Runners endure tough races

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:00 PM July 5, 2021   
Natalie Summers, Richelle Cockley, Jacqui Elliott and Emma O’Shea took on the Nuclear Races Rush Weekend event in Essex.

Natalie Summers, Richelle Cockley, Jacqui Elliott and Emma O’Shea took on the Nuclear Races Rush Weekend event in Essex. - Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners

It’s been another busy week for the Dagenham 88 Runners with numerous members taking on a variety of race distances. 

The Race Organiser hosted their July 10km race at the Olympic Park in Stratford.

A number of Dagenham 88s finished, including Peter Salmon (38.59, first MV50), Nigel Swinburne (40.05), Natalie Traylen (47.24), Gary Cardnell (54.03), John Hughes (54.16), Rosina Salmon (56.44) and Louise Chappell (58.28).

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Olympic Park

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Olympic Park - Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners

Natalie Summers, Richelle Cockley, Jacqui Elliott and Emma O’Shea took on the Nuclear Races Rush Weekend event in Essex.

On Saturday the ladies completed the 7km obstacle course in 3:46:22.

You may also want to watch:

Andrew Wright completed the Phoenix Running Cyclops Marathon which was an eight-lap route along the River Stort.

Dagenham 88 Runners Andrew Wright

Dagenham 88 Runners Andrew Wright - Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners

His time was 4:57.58.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 14, 'attacked' in Mayesbrook Park
  2. 2 Roadworks, rail closures and other delays to your journey this week
  3. 3 New Lidl store in Becontree Heath set to open next week
  1. 4 Well-known Barking and Dagenham shops that have closed in last decade
  2. 5 Pictures: Family fun in Barking and Dagenham to celebrate the NHS
  3. 6 Man in hospital after stabbing in Dagenham
  4. 7 Man from Barking arrested in crackdown on alleged 'ghost broking'
  5. 8 East London weather forecast: Yellow warning for thunderstorms
  6. 9 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed across east London in June?
  7. 10 New signing Josh Walker determined to help Dagenham push for play-offs
Running
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

london road

Knife Crime

Women arrested on suspicion of affray after alleged 'fight' in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Azad Ali of Shirley Gardens clearing up

Video

'It's like a nightmare': Barking community rallies together after tornado

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Council workers clearing debris in Wilmington Gardens, Barking, with damaged roofs clearly visible

London Weather

Pictures: clean-up operation after Barking 'tornado' damages homes and...

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Chequers Lane Topping Out Event at Hollybrook Construction Site, Kerwin House, Chequers Lane, Dagenh

Housing

Homes milestone reached at former Dagenham job centre site

Jon King

Author Picture Icon