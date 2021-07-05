Dagenham 88 Runners endure tough races

Published: 4:00 PM July 5, 2021

It’s been another busy week for the Dagenham 88 Runners with numerous members taking on a variety of race distances.

The Race Organiser hosted their July 10km race at the Olympic Park in Stratford.

A number of Dagenham 88s finished, including Peter Salmon (38.59, first MV50), Nigel Swinburne (40.05), Natalie Traylen (47.24), Gary Cardnell (54.03), John Hughes (54.16), Rosina Salmon (56.44) and Louise Chappell (58.28).

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Olympic Park - Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners

Natalie Summers, Richelle Cockley, Jacqui Elliott and Emma O’Shea took on the Nuclear Races Rush Weekend event in Essex.

On Saturday the ladies completed the 7km obstacle course in 3:46:22.

Andrew Wright completed the Phoenix Running Cyclops Marathon which was an eight-lap route along the River Stort.

Dagenham 88 Runners Andrew Wright - Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners

His time was 4:57.58.