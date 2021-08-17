Dagenham 88 Runners competed in the frolic series events

Published: 8:15 AM August 17, 2021

A number of the Dagenham 88 Runners headed out to Cranborne to participate in the White Star Running Cranborne Races events this weekend.

Runners took on the frolic series, 10k or half marathon routes, and the singles and doubles allowed teams of runners to complete as many laps of the course as possible in 12 hours.

Nils Hollmann completed eight laps in 11:09.37, Tracey Sheehy completed six laps in 7:55.37, while in the pairs Jenny O'Hanlon and Andy Beazeley covered 31.32 miles (nine laps) in 8:12.55.

In the fours, Lorraine Moor Hilton, Timi Veerasamy, Kresh Veerasamy and Emma O'Shea covered 41.76 miles (12 laps) in 9:03.27.

Dagenham 88 Runners 10km running team - Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners

The 10k finishers included Tracey Sheehy (54:11), who finished as the third female and first in the 45-49 category, Nills Hollmann (1:01.04), Andy Beazeley (1:13.38), Lorraine Hilton (1:15.01), Jenny O’Hanlon (1:20.38), Emma O’Shea (1:20.38), Kirsty Hannan (1:37.36), Julie Cardnell (1:37.39) and Sam Veerasamy (1:38..47).

The half marathon came in long at just over 14 miles and the finishers were Gary Cardnell (2:38.00), Rahana Islam (2:38.36), Emma Dudman (2:51.45), Louise Chappell (2:56.41), John Hughes (2:57.56) and Beverley Eagles (3:21.46).

At the Olympic Park in London, Jason Manning completed the Lee Valley half marathon in 2:16.43, while Ian Cummins and Jennifer Akroyd took part in a 1k Team GB Welcome Home victory lap in honour of the Olympic Games athletes back from Tokyo.

Parkrun was once again well attended by club runners at various different locations.

Barking: Nigel Swinburne 19.08, Pritesh Patel 28.21, Chris Howlett 36.41.

Raphael: Peter Salmon 19.05, Tom Sargeant 21.06, Rosina Salmon 27.41, David O'Brien 1:08.25.

Valentines: Ronnie Waller 36.08.

Beckton: Billy Walkington 22.22.

Gunpowder: Julie Delphinis 52.50

Heartlands: Steve Whitfield 28.26.