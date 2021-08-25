News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham 88 Runners out in force at ELVIS race and half marathons

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:00 AM August 25, 2021   
Dagenham 88 Runners at the Vitality Blast Half Marathon

Dagenham 88 Runners took part in the latest ELVIS race, hosted by Orion Harriers, as other members tackled half marathons. 

Nils Hollmann (41:55) led the team home ahead of the likes of Rahana Islam (43:48), Michael Pegnall (45:33), John Hughes (46:06), Jason Manning (48:13), Nat Booth (48:13), Lynton Fairman (48:28), and Louise Chappell (48:33). 

At Barking parkrun, Emma Dudman (30:36), Sonya Byers (36:31) and Sam Veersasamy (47:53) took part, as Mark West (35:06) impressed at the Harrow Lodge parkrun and David O’Brien (56:43) tackled Raphael’s. 

Emma O’Shea (31:06) and Ronnie Waller (35:16) were at Valentines as Julie Dalphinis (42:22) ran at Wanstead Flats and Nigel Swinburne (20:03), Jeff Webster (22:50), John Phillips (22:54), and Gary Cardnell (26:37) went up to the Gateshead parkrun. 
 
Caroline Tuck (22:48) was at Highbury Fields while Evie Beazeley (31:33), Andrew Beazeley (31:37), Amelia Beazeley (35:05) and Jenny O’Hanlon (35:14) all took part at Maldon Prom.

Plenty of runners took part in the Vitality Blast half marathon, including Peter Salmon 1:27:40, Tom Sargeant 1:47:10, Tracey Sheehy 1:51:54, Rahana Islam 2:00:16, Rosina Salmon 2:04:34, Lynton Fairman 2:07:29, Andy Beazeley 2:10:46, Louise Chappell 2:11:09, Timi Veerasamy 2:14:56, Simon Childs 2:15:17, Melissa Embery 2:26:22, Emma O'Shea 2:28:24, Jenny O'Hanlon  2:28:24, Sonya Byers 2:29:12, Lorraine Moor Hilton  2:29:13, Grace Kelly  2:32:40 and Sara Jo 2:44:57. 

Andrew Wright completed his 77th marathon by taking on the SVN Zodiac Challenge Leo. 

