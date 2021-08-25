Dagenham 88 Runners out in force at ELVIS race and half marathons

Published: 8:00 AM August 25, 2021

Dagenham 88 Runners took part in the latest ELVIS race, hosted by Orion Harriers, as other members tackled half marathons.

Nils Hollmann (41:55) led the team home ahead of the likes of Rahana Islam (43:48), Michael Pegnall (45:33), John Hughes (46:06), Jason Manning (48:13), Nat Booth (48:13), Lynton Fairman (48:28), and Louise Chappell (48:33).

At Barking parkrun, Emma Dudman (30:36), Sonya Byers (36:31) and Sam Veersasamy (47:53) took part, as Mark West (35:06) impressed at the Harrow Lodge parkrun and David O’Brien (56:43) tackled Raphael’s.

Emma O’Shea (31:06) and Ronnie Waller (35:16) were at Valentines as Julie Dalphinis (42:22) ran at Wanstead Flats and Nigel Swinburne (20:03), Jeff Webster (22:50), John Phillips (22:54), and Gary Cardnell (26:37) went up to the Gateshead parkrun.



Caroline Tuck (22:48) was at Highbury Fields while Evie Beazeley (31:33), Andrew Beazeley (31:37), Amelia Beazeley (35:05) and Jenny O’Hanlon (35:14) all took part at Maldon Prom.

Plenty of runners took part in the Vitality Blast half marathon, including Peter Salmon 1:27:40, Tom Sargeant 1:47:10, Tracey Sheehy 1:51:54, Rahana Islam 2:00:16, Rosina Salmon 2:04:34, Lynton Fairman 2:07:29, Andy Beazeley 2:10:46, Louise Chappell 2:11:09, Timi Veerasamy 2:14:56, Simon Childs 2:15:17, Melissa Embery 2:26:22, Emma O'Shea 2:28:24, Jenny O'Hanlon 2:28:24, Sonya Byers 2:29:12, Lorraine Moor Hilton 2:29:13, Grace Kelly 2:32:40 and Sara Jo 2:44:57.

You may also want to watch:

Andrew Wright completed his 77th marathon by taking on the SVN Zodiac Challenge Leo.