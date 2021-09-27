Dagenham 88 Runners out in force as races and parkruns

Published: 9:34 AM September 27, 2021

Dagenham 88 runners were out in force once again with further returns to racing and parkruns across England.

The Chingford League headed to Redbridge Cycling Centre for the Hogg Hill 5K event.

Finishers included Billy Walkington in 22:08, Gary Cardnell in 24:42, Michael Pegnall in 26:11, Daniel Miller in in 28:14, Timi Veerasamy in 30:15, Sonya Byers in 33:18 and Pascalia Pamba in 36:36.

After being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Swim Serpentine swimming event returned at the weekend. Manji Gami (01:34:34), Emma Dudman (01:21:14) and Rahana Islam (01:24:01) all completed the two mile swim.

Dagenham 88 Runners out at racing events - Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners out at Chingford League race

Timi Veersasamy took on the Pleshey Half Marathon event and finished in 02:24:22.

Hackney Marshes parkrun: Nils Hollmann (24:25) and Julie Dalphinis (51:35).

Valentines: Ryder Islam (22:54), Jennifer Akroyd (25:54), Rahana Islam (26:10), Louise Chappell (28:41), Ronnie Waller (39:46).

Bury St Edmunds: Caroline Tuck (23:14).

Raphael's: Peter Salmon (19:10) and Rosina Salmon (27:59).

Maldon Prom: Evie Beazeley (30:11), Andy Beazeley (30:12), Amelia Beazeley (34:01), Jenny O’Hanlon (34:02), Emma O’Shea (34:15), Lorraine Hilton (34:16).

Barking: Nigel Swinburne (20:52) and Chris Howlett (37:24).

Southwark: Pritesh Patel (29:08)

Clacton Seafront: Jacqui Elliott (37:53)

Heartlands: Steve Whitfield (29:01)

Milford Waterfront: Ian Cummins (39:51