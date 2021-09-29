News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham 88 Runners Andrew Wright completed 78th marathon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:19 AM September 29, 2021   
Dagenham 88 Runners' Andrew Wright completed his 78th marathon by taking part in the Phoenix Running Dragons Eye event

Dagenham 88 Runners' Andrew Wright completed his 78th marathon by taking part in the Phoenix Running Dragons Eye event at Hurtswood Park Polo Club in Surrey.

The seventh and final race in the Elvis Race series was hosted by East London Runners and held at Valentines Park.

John Hughes (25:50), Michael Pegnall (24:58), Tony Woodgate (24:37), Rahana Islam (25:41), Pascalia Pamba (34:56), Lee Davis (39:34), Sam Veerasamy (45:41), Billy Walkington (21:38), Jason Manning (25:18), Manji Gami (23:26), Louise Chappell (27:42), Sonya Byers (28:48) and Timi Veerasamy (27:24) all took part.

Dagenham 88 Runners at Elvis series race in Valentine's Park

Elsewhere, Pascalia Pamba achieved a personal best in the Hackney 5K race finishing in a time of 33:59 and Nils Hollmann completed the Ealing Half Marathon in 01:49:08.

Raphael parkrun: John Hughes (27:24).

Maldon Prom parkrun: Lorraine Hilton (32:53) and Jenny O’Hanlon (32:53).

Stonehouse parkrun: Ian Cummins (27:38).

Barking parkrun: Nigel Swinburne finished first (18:41), Gary Cardnell (23:54), Daniel Miller (26:46), Timi Veerasamy (28:42), Jeff Webster (31:01), Beverley Eagles (33:31), Julie Cardnell (36:32), Chris Howlett (36:51), Ronnie Waller (36:57), Sam Veerasamy (50:37).

Harrow Lodge parkrun: Rosina Salmon (29:12) and Peter Salmon (29:13).

Walthamstow parkrun: Julie Daulphinis (46:22).

