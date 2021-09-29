Dagenham 88 Runners Andrew Wright completed 78th marathon
- Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners
Dagenham 88 Runners' Andrew Wright completed his 78th marathon by taking part in the Phoenix Running Dragons Eye event at Hurtswood Park Polo Club in Surrey.
The seventh and final race in the Elvis Race series was hosted by East London Runners and held at Valentines Park.
John Hughes (25:50), Michael Pegnall (24:58), Tony Woodgate (24:37), Rahana Islam (25:41), Pascalia Pamba (34:56), Lee Davis (39:34), Sam Veerasamy (45:41), Billy Walkington (21:38), Jason Manning (25:18), Manji Gami (23:26), Louise Chappell (27:42), Sonya Byers (28:48) and Timi Veerasamy (27:24) all took part.
Elsewhere, Pascalia Pamba achieved a personal best in the Hackney 5K race finishing in a time of 33:59 and Nils Hollmann completed the Ealing Half Marathon in 01:49:08.
Raphael parkrun: John Hughes (27:24).
You may also want to watch:
Maldon Prom parkrun: Lorraine Hilton (32:53) and Jenny O’Hanlon (32:53).
Stonehouse parkrun: Ian Cummins (27:38).
Most Read
- 1 Ban on antisocial behaviour around Dagenham Heathway station extended
- 2 East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit
- 3 Timeline: When false widow spiders have come to east London
- 4 NHS trust to run online consultations on new clinical strategy
- 5 Former Ford apprentices reunite at college - some after nearly five decades
- 6 Take a look inside this stunning Dagenham garden
- 7 Domestic abuse support hub opens in Barking
- 8 Campaigners garner hundreds of signatures against CPZ
- 9 Ex-footballer, Ford strike leader and Iranian embassy siege cop awarded Barking and Dagenham's highest accolade
- 10 Timeline: Who was Stephen Port and when were his murders uncovered?
Barking parkrun: Nigel Swinburne finished first (18:41), Gary Cardnell (23:54), Daniel Miller (26:46), Timi Veerasamy (28:42), Jeff Webster (31:01), Beverley Eagles (33:31), Julie Cardnell (36:32), Chris Howlett (36:51), Ronnie Waller (36:57), Sam Veerasamy (50:37).
Harrow Lodge parkrun: Rosina Salmon (29:12) and Peter Salmon (29:13).
Walthamstow parkrun: Julie Daulphinis (46:22).