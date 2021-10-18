News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham 88 Runners impress at Great South Run and Chelmsford Marathon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM October 18, 2021    Updated: 7:54 AM October 19, 2021
Dagenham 88 Runners at the Great South Run

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Great South Run - Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners

It was another busy week racing for members of Dagenham 88 Runners.  

On Sunday, members were in Portsmouth for the Great South Run and Chelmsford for the 2021 Chelmsford Marathon.  

At the Great South Run, Gary Cardnell finished in 1:29:02, Louise Chappell in 1:30:55, John Hughes in 1:36:22, Steve Whitfield in 1:37:24, Andy Beazeley in 1:39:32, Kaya Smith in 1:43:36, Jenny O’Hanlon in 1:44:21, Emma O’Shea in 1:44:21, Melissa Embery in 1:44:59, Lorraine Hilton in 1:50:59, Sara Prior in 1:59:49, Julie Cardnell in 2:06:34, Jacqui Elliot in 2:15:42 and Denise Woolston in 2:15:49. 

Meanwhile, at the Chelmsford Marathon, Peter Salmon completed the 26.2-mile route in 3:15:12 (6th M50), Ian Cummins crossed the line in 4:21:45, and Rosina Salmon completed it in 4:22:53. 

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Chelmsford Marathon

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Chelmsford Marathon - Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners

Elsewhere, Caroline Tuck (1:19:25) took on the Cabbage Patch 10-mile race and Tracey Sheehy was the fourth lady in the Burnham on Crouch 10km-race. 

In the parkruns, Nils Hollmann ran Hackney in 23:43 and at Valentines, Rahana Islam finished in 24:32, Jennifer Akroyd in 26:09, Ian Cummins in 26:10, Beverley Eagles in 28:42 and  Ryder Islam in 34:39. 

Over at Raphael's, Simon Childs ran it in 31:56 and Pascalia Pamba in 36:11, and at Harrow Lodge, Caroline Tuck got 29:05, Peter Salmon 29:05, Rosina Salmon 35:56 and David O’Brien 39:06. 

The Oaklands event saw Sonya Byers run the route in 32:25, Timi Veerasamy in 33:33, Kresh Veerasamy in 34:56, Sam Veerasamy in 50:46. 

