Dagenham runner Grace Kelly completes first marathon in aid of MND
- Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners
Dagenham 88 runner Grace Kelly completed her first marathon as part of her fundraising efforts for the MND Association in memory of her friend Chris Johnson, who died after suffering from motor neurone disease (MND).
Grace completed the Liverpool Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon in five hours and 35 minutes.
Emdad Rahman completed the Love Luton 10K in 1 hour 7 minutes during the torrential rain at the weekend.
He managed a little local celebrity spotting as well, bumping into Luton Town’s manager Nathan Jones at the race.
Other runners to take part in events were as follows:
Colchester Castle parkrun: Ingrid Dias (37:12).
Raphael parkrun: Peter Salmon (19:00), Tom Sargeant (23:54), Rosina Salmon (27:06), David O’Brien (39:31).
Maldon Prom parkrun: Evie Beazeley (29:34), Andrew Beazeley (29:35), Amelia Beazeley (34:00), Jenny O’Hanlon (34:00).
Mile End parkrun: Caroline Tuck (24:20).
Beckton parkrun: Julie Dalphinis (46:03).
Barking parkrun: Kaya Smith (28:45), Sonya Byers (30:01), Beverley Eagles (32:26), Emma O’Shea (32:27), Lorraine Hilton (32:27).
Homewood parkrun: Timi Veerasamy (52:46).
Wickford parkrun: Stephen Easley (43:52).