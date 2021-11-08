Dagenham 88 Runners take part in annual Reading Half Marathon

Dagenham 88 members headed to Reading for their annual half marathon race.

The runners included John Hughes (2:09:37), Simon Childs (2:13:14), Timi Veerasamy (2:17:02), Sonya Byers (2:22:38), Kresh Veerasamy (2:48:13), Janet Foster-Wollen (2:56:59) and Savitri Bouffe (2:57:51).

Other members tackled parkruns, such as Timi Veerasamy (31:00), Kresh Veerasamy (34:19), Sonya Byers (34:32), Sam Veerasamy (46:30) at Reading.

At Hackney Marshes parkrun, Nils Hollmann finished in 23:51 and at Roding Valley parkrun, Julie Dalphinis crossed the line in 51:35.

Valentines parkrun saw Ryder Islam finish in 27:25, Emma Dudman in 27:33, Beverley Eagles in 27:35, Rahana Islam in 27:36, Victoria Rose in 37:48, Ronnie Waller in 37:55.

Over at the Raphael parkrun, David O’Brien got 59:24.

Maldon Prom parkrun saw Tracey Sheehy finish in 22:36 (first lady), Andrew Beazeley in 27:38, Evie Beazeley in 32:28, Jenny O’Hanlon in 32:29, Amelia Beazeley in 33:43, Emma O’Shea in 33:49, Lorraine Hilton in 33:49.

Pritish Patel crossed the line in 25:12 and Mark West in 33:19 at the Barking parkrun as well.

Dartford Heath parkrun saw Ingrid Dias complete the course in 36:47.