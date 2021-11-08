Dagenham 88 Runners take part in annual Reading Half Marathon
- Credit: Dagenham 88 Runners
Dagenham 88 members headed to Reading for their annual half marathon race.
The runners included John Hughes (2:09:37), Simon Childs (2:13:14), Timi Veerasamy (2:17:02), Sonya Byers (2:22:38), Kresh Veerasamy (2:48:13), Janet Foster-Wollen (2:56:59) and Savitri Bouffe (2:57:51).
Other members tackled parkruns, such as Timi Veerasamy (31:00), Kresh Veerasamy (34:19), Sonya Byers (34:32), Sam Veerasamy (46:30) at Reading.
At Hackney Marshes parkrun, Nils Hollmann finished in 23:51 and at Roding Valley parkrun, Julie Dalphinis crossed the line in 51:35.
Valentines parkrun saw Ryder Islam finish in 27:25, Emma Dudman in 27:33, Beverley Eagles in 27:35, Rahana Islam in 27:36, Victoria Rose in 37:48, Ronnie Waller in 37:55.
You may also want to watch:
Over at the Raphael parkrun, David O’Brien got 59:24.
Maldon Prom parkrun saw Tracey Sheehy finish in 22:36 (first lady), Andrew Beazeley in 27:38, Evie Beazeley in 32:28, Jenny O’Hanlon in 32:29, Amelia Beazeley in 33:43, Emma O’Shea in 33:49, Lorraine Hilton in 33:49.
Most Read
- 1 Death of teenage boy found dead in Barking 'unexplained'
- 2 Man arrested, two taken to hospital after Dagenham crash
- 3 Barking man charged with firearm offences after fatal shooting
- 4 Body found in Barking waterway
- 5 Appeal to find boy, 15, reported missing from Barking
- 6 Watch out for these roadworks and travel disruptions in the coming week
- 7 Tube lines 'severely delayed' due to 'customer incident'
- 8 Dagenham bodybuilder with cerebral palsy proves 'the mind is your most powerful asset'
- 9 Artwork by young people with 'powerful message' unveiled in Becontree
- 10 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
Pritish Patel crossed the line in 25:12 and Mark West in 33:19 at the Barking parkrun as well.
Dartford Heath parkrun saw Ingrid Dias complete the course in 36:47.