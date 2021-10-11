Dagenham 88 Runners raise thousands racing marathons
Dagenham 88 Runners have been busy taking part in marathons, half marathons and a number of local races.
Manji Gami, Tracey Sheehy and Lorraine Moor Hilton completed the London Marathon last weekend with the latter raising more than £6,000 for Bowel Cancer UK.
They posted times of 3:59:31, 4:18:59 and 5:39:46 respectively.
Ronnie Waller (6:43:42) raised over £1,000 for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance as Beverley Eagles (5:27:12) took part in the virtual marathon.
Peter Salmon, Rosina Salmon and Louise Chappell completed the delayed Chelmsford Half Marathon.
They each completed the race in times of 1:26:43, 1:57:43 and 2:14:19 respectively.
The club also had participants at the Tiptree 10, the Royal Parks Half Marathon and the Silverstone Half Marathon.
Tiptree 10
John Hughes: 1:33:40
Lynton Fairman: 1:35:38
Jane Swanson-Spent: 1:37:10
Timi Veerasamy: 1:46:21
Emma O’Shea: 1:52:25
Lorraine Hilton: 1:52:25
Royal Parks Half Marathon
Julie Cardnell: 2:56:09
Emdad Rahman: 2:44:23
Silverstone Half Marathon
Jason Manning: 2:05:35
Parkrun Round-Up
Ipswich: Caroline Tuck - 24:36
Bedford: Andy Preston - 22:18
Valentines: Rahana Islam - 27:51; Beverley Eagles - 31:31; Emma Dudman - 31:33; Sonya Byers - 31:38; Ian Cummins - 38:58; Ryder Islam - 39:43.
Raphaels: Peter Salmon - 19:17; Robert Newton - 20:49; Tom Sargeant - 22:36; Pascalia Pamba - 36:07.
Mile End: Julie Dalphinis - 42:13
Barking: Nigel Swinburne - 18:41