Dagenham 88 Runners raise thousands racing marathons

Published: 5:20 PM October 11, 2021

Dagenham 88 Runners have been busy taking part in marathons, half marathons and a number of local races.

Manji Gami, Tracey Sheehy and Lorraine Moor Hilton completed the London Marathon last weekend with the latter raising more than £6,000 for Bowel Cancer UK.

They posted times of 3:59:31, 4:18:59 and 5:39:46 respectively.

Ronnie Waller (6:43:42) raised over £1,000 for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance as Beverley Eagles (5:27:12) took part in the virtual marathon.

Peter Salmon, Rosina Salmon and Louise Chappell completed the delayed Chelmsford Half Marathon.

They each completed the race in times of 1:26:43, 1:57:43 and 2:14:19 respectively.

The club also had participants at the Tiptree 10, the Royal Parks Half Marathon and the Silverstone Half Marathon.

Tiptree 10

John Hughes: 1:33:40

Lynton Fairman: 1:35:38

Jane Swanson-Spent: 1:37:10

Timi Veerasamy: 1:46:21

Emma O’Shea: 1:52:25

Lorraine Hilton: 1:52:25

Royal Parks Half Marathon

Julie Cardnell: 2:56:09

Emdad Rahman: 2:44:23

Silverstone Half Marathon

Jason Manning: 2:05:35

Parkrun Round-Up

Ipswich: Caroline Tuck - 24:36

Bedford: Andy Preston - 22:18

Valentines: Rahana Islam - 27:51; Beverley Eagles - 31:31; Emma Dudman - 31:33; Sonya Byers - 31:38; Ian Cummins - 38:58; Ryder Islam - 39:43.

Raphaels: Peter Salmon - 19:17; Robert Newton - 20:49; Tom Sargeant - 22:36; Pascalia Pamba - 36:07.

Mile End: Julie Dalphinis - 42:13

Barking: Nigel Swinburne - 18:41



