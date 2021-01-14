News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham 88 Runners back in virtual action during lockdown

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:00 PM January 14, 2021   
Dagenham 88 member Ian Cummins tackled the Dorney Olympic Triathlon (Pic: Dag 88s)

Dagenham 88 Runners are back taking part in virtual events now the UK has entered a third national lockdown. 

England Athletics, the organisation which governs running clubs and coaches in England, has set up a virtual 5-mile relay event which many members of the Dagenham 88 Runners have been taking part in.  

At a time when many clubs would be taking part in cross country and road races, this event gives runners and clubs from across the country the chance to compete against each other with the finalists getting an opportunity to represent England in a battle for the title against teams from the other Home Countries. 

The event has had to be extended due to poor weather conditions around the country but the following Dagenham runners have taken part so far: Billy Walkington, Colin Jones, Natalie Traylen, Ian Cummins, Kelly Drake-Tapscott, John Hughes, Sally Phillips, Selo Timi Veerasamy, David O’Brien, Cassie Bryant, Lynton Fairman, Julie Cardnell, Kresh Veerasamy. 

