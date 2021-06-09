Dagenham 88 Runners delighted to host ELVIS event

Published: 9:00 AM June 9, 2021

Dagenham 88 Runners at the first ELVIS race of the season - Credit: D88

Dagenham 88 Runners were delighted to host the first race in the East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) season.

The race was fully Covid compliant and offered a staggered start and chip timing to ensure social distancing could be observed.

A total of 259 runners from across east London tackled the five-mile run and many commented how nice it was to be back at a race and able to compete safely for the first time in months.

Dagenham's finishers included Peter Salmon (32.03) in 28th place overall, Tom Sargeant (35.28), Billy Walkington (35.31), Nat Booth (39.28) as fourth female, Michael Pegnall (41.21), Nils Hollmann (43.44), Jason Manning (43.55), John Hughes (44.12), Rosina Salmon (45.49), Gary Cardnell (46.51), Louise Honey Chappell (46.58), Lynton Fairman (49.42), Irene Campen (54.15) and Lee Davis (1:10.54).

The next fixture is being hosted by East End Road Runners at the Olympic Park over 5k on Wednesday June 23 (7.30pm).

A few Dagenham members took on the virtual Vitality 10k run, with Lynton Fairman clocking 1:03.25 ahead of Kirsty Hannan (1:29.23) and Julie Cardnell (1:31.17).

Andrew Wright completed the Phoenix Running God of Thunder Marathon distance in 5:00.40.