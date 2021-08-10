Dagenham 88 Runners take on parkrun challenges

Published: 9:00 AM August 10, 2021

Dagenham 88 Runners were mostly focused on parkrun outings at the weekend.

Most took on local events, but some ventured further afield, with Caroline Tuck in action at Blackpool where she completed the 5k course in 23.09.

Nigel Swinburne (19.06) clocked the fastest time among members at the Riverside event, as Rosina Salmon (28.39, Harrow Lodge), Jason Manning (31.43, Brentwood) and Ronnie Waller (35.28, Valentines) were lone club representatives elsewhere.

Rahana Islam (25.32) led a nine-strong group home at Barking, followed by Ryder Islam (29.44), Emma Dudman (29.53), Beverley Eagles (30.56), Emma O'Shea (30.56), Timi Veerasamy (32.18), Sonya Byers (36.05), Kresh Veerasamy (36.06) and Sam Veerasamy (43.49).

Meanwhile, Steve Whitfield (27.58), Simon Childs (28.28) and David O'Brien (1:02.22) were in action at Raphael parkrun.

Gary Cardnell took on the Olympic distance at the London Triathlon, covering a 1500m swim, 40k bike ride and 10k run in 3:46.53.

Dagenham 88 Runners at one of their latest group runs - Credit: D88s

The club are getting back to group training sessions and socials, hosting their first in-person event for nearly two years this week. New members are welcome to come along to group runs or make contact for more information.