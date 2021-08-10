Dagenham 88 Runners take on parkrun challenges
- Credit: D88s
Dagenham 88 Runners were mostly focused on parkrun outings at the weekend.
Most took on local events, but some ventured further afield, with Caroline Tuck in action at Blackpool where she completed the 5k course in 23.09.
Nigel Swinburne (19.06) clocked the fastest time among members at the Riverside event, as Rosina Salmon (28.39, Harrow Lodge), Jason Manning (31.43, Brentwood) and Ronnie Waller (35.28, Valentines) were lone club representatives elsewhere.
Rahana Islam (25.32) led a nine-strong group home at Barking, followed by Ryder Islam (29.44), Emma Dudman (29.53), Beverley Eagles (30.56), Emma O'Shea (30.56), Timi Veerasamy (32.18), Sonya Byers (36.05), Kresh Veerasamy (36.06) and Sam Veerasamy (43.49).
Meanwhile, Steve Whitfield (27.58), Simon Childs (28.28) and David O'Brien (1:02.22) were in action at Raphael parkrun.
You may also want to watch:
Gary Cardnell took on the Olympic distance at the London Triathlon, covering a 1500m swim, 40k bike ride and 10k run in 3:46.53.
The club are getting back to group training sessions and socials, hosting their first in-person event for nearly two years this week. New members are welcome to come along to group runs or make contact for more information.
Most Read
- 1 'It's time they listened': Council urged to scrap CPZ in Dagenham
- 2 Boy, 14, in critical condition after Chadwell Heath stabbing
- 3 Hawk missing from Barking found perched on fence in Loxford
- 4 Which famous bands have rocked Barking and Dagenham?
- 5 Witness appeal after woman, 72, dies in Dagenham van collision
- 6 Dagenham Farm to sell fresh, organic produce at new stall
- 7 Dogs patrol car park in Barking as part of safety efforts
- 8 Former mayor's fundraising sees thousands donated to Dagenham charities
- 9 Elderly woman dies after van collision in Dagenham
- 10 Fanshawe portraits assessed in preservation effort for future generations