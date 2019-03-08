Dagenham’s Adams win Southern Area youth title

Dagenham's Billy Adams (right) celebrates his win (pic: Dagenham BC) Archant

The latest news from Dagenham BC

Dagenham’s Billy Adams added the England Boxing Southern Area youth title to his collection on Friday.

A double national champion, Adams met Heart of Portsmouth foe Sonny Driscoll in an all-southpaw affair, stepping up for the first time to the 56kg limit.

In an even first round, Adams found his range quickly and landed blows frequently with a one-two combination, while he also used fast footwork to make his opponent miss.

In the second and third rounds, Adams stepped up the pace and increased his attacks with some quick-fire combinations.

In the end, Adams won by unanimous decision and was able to add a very impressive new strap to add to his ever-growing collection.

It was a brilliant success for Adams as he dominated the bout to take the Southern Area title.

And the youngster will hope there are plenty more titles to follow in the coming years of his boxing career.