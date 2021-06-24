Dagenham agree new contract with Robinson with Kenny Clark set to stay

Published: 10:21 AM June 24, 2021

Charlie Cooper of Woking and Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced that Matt Robinson has signed a new two-year contract extension with the club while defender Kenny Clark is set to extend his stay.

The midfielder joined the Daggers in 2016 and has been an influential member of the squad ever since, appearing over 150 times for the east London side.

Robbo is no stranger to National League success, having been a key member of Luton Town’s title winning team in the 2013/14 season in which he started 27 times for the Hatters.

Coming off the back of the most successful goal-scoring season in his career (netting eight times), Robinson is sure to be instrumental in this season's promotion push.

Daryl McMahon said: "I think Robbo has just had the best season of his career so far, so it's brilliant to have him back with us. With the number of goals he's scored, and the number of goal-scoring positions he's been getting in to, we've obviously tweaked his position a little bit and that has payed dividends for Robbo.

"His work-ethic is outstanding and his attitude and energy really add something to the group. Both on the pitch and every day you see him at the training ground his positivity means it's a delight to have him as part of the club."

Defender Kenny Clark, 32, is also set to stay at Victoria Road with the announcement expected imminently.