News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham agree new contract with Robinson with Kenny Clark set to stay

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:21 AM June 24, 2021   
Charlie Cooper of Woking and Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs

Charlie Cooper of Woking and Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced that Matt Robinson has signed a new two-year contract extension with the club while defender Kenny Clark is set to extend his stay.

The midfielder joined the Daggers in 2016 and has been an influential member of the squad ever since, appearing over 150 times for the east London side. 

Robbo is no stranger to National League success, having been a key member of Luton Town’s title winning team in the 2013/14 season in which he started 27 times for the Hatters. 

Coming off the back of the most successful goal-scoring season in his career (netting eight times), Robinson is sure to be instrumental in this season's promotion push.

Daryl McMahon said: "I think Robbo has just had the best season of his career so far, so it's brilliant to have him back with us. With the number of goals he's scored, and the number of goal-scoring positions he's been getting in to, we've obviously tweaked his position a little bit and that has payed dividends for Robbo. 

You may also want to watch:

"His work-ethic is outstanding and his attitude and energy really add something to the group. Both on the pitch and every day you see him at the training ground his positivity means it's a delight to have him as part of the club." 

Defender Kenny Clark, 32, is also set to stay at Victoria Road with the announcement expected imminently.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman brightens up Barking and Dagenham with colourful crochet creations
  2. 2 'Strong, united community' hailed as plans for hotel in Barking withdrawn
  3. 3 Bobby Moore's daughter visits Upney buildings to be named after footballers
  1. 4 Appeal for help as girl, 17, reported missing from Dagenham
  2. 5 Three men found stabbed after alleged brawl in Dagenham
  3. 6 Walk-in Covid-19 jab events for all adults to be held in Barking
  4. 7 Exhibition launches to celebrate 100 years of Becontree Estate
  5. 8 Entries open for Barking and Dagenham talent contest
  6. 9 Met launches summer operation as teen killings surge
  7. 10 Man found stabbed in Chadwell Heath
Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barking Park

Metropolitan Police

Air ambulance scrambled after man 'taken ill' in Barking Park

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
max

Crime

Dagenham man banned from keeping animals after starved pony found collapsed

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham

Coronavirus

Woman organises prom after Covid cancels Dagenham school do

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
tree damage

Trees

Dog strips bark off trees in 'terrible act of vandalism' at park in...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus