Dagenham & Redbridge agree new deal with Mauro Vilhete

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:02 PM June 22, 2021   
Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham in action

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham in action

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced that versatile midfielder Mauro Vilhete has signed a new contract with the club until 2023.

Vilhete signed with the Daggers in March 2021 from Wingate & Finchley, scoring one goal in Dagenham & Redbridge’s 3-0 win at home to Halifax.

The Portuguese midfielder began his career at Barnet, where he became the club's youngest ever Football League player in 2010 and has since enjoyed a number of years playing in the National League.

Speaking on Mauro's contract extension, Daryl McMahon said: "It's brilliant that we can welcome Maz back. He came in and helped the team a lot last season. 

"He's very versatile and it's great for us to have someone who can play so many positions as well as he can.

"The speed and energy he brings makes him a very good 1v1 player, and he compliments the style of football that we finished last season with." 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Football
Dagenham News

