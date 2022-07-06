Dagenham & Redbridge get 2022-23 season underway against Gateshead

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon applauds fans at the end of the 2021-22 season - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge will start the 2022-23 National League season with a home game against Gateshead on August 6.

Daryl McMahon's men visit Woking a week later, then head to Eastleigh for their first midweek date (August 16) before hosting Maidenhead.

They face a Tuesday night trip to Wrexham on September 13 and another to Chesterfield on October 4, before hosting Southend United in the first Essex dderby four days later.

And they have just one home game in November, against Scunthorpe on the 19th, as they visit Aldershot, Solihull Moors and Oldham Athletic that month.

Maidstone United are the visitors to Victoria Road on Boxing Day, with Daggers starting 2023 with a trip to the Kent club on New Year's Day.

February sees Daggers heading to Wealdstone, Scunthorpe and Notts County, with Saturday trips to Altrincham and Torquay lined up in March.

Easter weekend involves a Good Friday trip to Boreham Wood and Bank Holiday Monday home date with Chesterfield, before Daggers visit Southend on April 15.

And they end the campaign at Barnet two weeks later, when they will hope to have met their target of securing a play-off place at the very least, having just missed out last season.



