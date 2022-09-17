Dagenham & Redbridge defeat Altrincham to climb table

Dagenham & Redbridge moved up into a mid-table position in the National League with success over lowly Altrincham.

Manny Onariase returned to the starting line-up, with Myles Weston and Mauro Vilhete on the wings as Junior Morias, Paul McCallum and Josh Walker formed a three-pronged attack.

But Elliot Justham had to get down and make a great save on 14 minutes, before McCallum was denied by a last-ditch tackle at the other end.

Walker then sent the best chance to that point just past the post on 24 minutes, before Daggers made the breakthrough moments later as Weston's corner found Onariase at the far post to head home.

The hosts doubled their advantage on 35 minutes when a superb team move found Morias on the left and he found the overlapping Vilhete, to cut inside and fire in off the post.

But the visitors went close to a reply four minutes later when Ryan Colclough hit the woodwork.

Daggers had a chance to go 3-0 up early in the second half when Walker pounced on a loose ball and teed up Morias, who sliced wide.

Then Walker skipped past two players but saw his cutback into the box blocked, before Weston beat a defender on the flank and saw a powerful low cross into the box turned into his own net by Ross Barrows.

And it was 4-0 moments later as a well-worked set-piece found Walker in the box to smash home.

Justham did well to deny Altrincham a reply, as they produced their best chance of the game on 73 minutes, with Weston making way for Harry Phipps with less than a quarter of an hour to play.

And Josh Lundstram hit back for the visitors on 78 minutes, before Dean Rance replaced Mo Sagaf in the second change for the home side.

And the home side maintained their three-goal cushion in the closing stages to record their third win of the campaign.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Ling, Onariase, Grant, Weston (Phipps 77), Sagaf (Rance 82), Robinson, Vilhete, Morias, McCallum, Walker. Unused subs: Strizovic, Mussa, Janneh.

Attendance: 1162.

