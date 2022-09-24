Hat-trick hero Walker snatches late Dagenham & Redbridge win over Barnet

Josh Walker celebrates one of his three goals for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barnet - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Josh Walker netted an injury-time winner to complete a hat-trick and secure a stunning National League victory for Daggers over the Bees.

Daggers had romped to a 7-3 win when the sides met in the corresponding fixture on last season, thanks to a treble from Junior Morias.

But the striker was absent on this occasion and Walker grabbed the match ball after netting in the third minute of stoppage time.

Returning boss Daryl McMahon included new Millwall loanee Besart Topalloj in the starting line-up, with Aaron Blair on the bench on his return from Braintree.

And the home side had the first attempt at goal, with captain Matt Robinson's third-minute shot from outside the box flying over the crossbar.

Harry Pritchard fired over for Barnet, after losing his footing, soon after, but the visitors took the lead on 15 minutes when Nicke Kabamba headed in from close range.

And Daggers conceded a second just three minutes later as Sean Shields netted against his old club.

The hosts rallied to halve the deficit on 21 minutes, though, as Paul McCallum crossed for Sam Ling, whose header was spilled by keeper Laurie Walker and namesake Josh pounced to score his first of the afternoon.

And it was all square little more than a minute later as Mauro Vilhete fired into the top corner from 20 yards to cap a breathtaking spell of four goals in eight minutes.

Daggers then went close to taking the lead on 28 minutes as McCallum's effort flew just past the post, but they were forced into a change before the break as Vilhete made way for Omar Mussa.

And Barnet regained the lead within three minutes of the restart as Kabamba claimed his second goal of the afternoon.

Daggers were back on terms five minutes later as a break from a Barnet corner left Walker through on goal, with Mussa following up to score when the first effort was saved.

And Mussa was just off-target with another chance, before his excellent corner found Walker to tap in from close range and put the home side 4-3 up just past the hour mark.

Barnet hit back to level with their fourth goal on 71 minutes through Jerome Okimo, with Daggers then replacing striker McCallum with midfielder Dean Rance, who was booked as normal time drew to a close.

And Walker snatched an injury-time winner, breaking through the Bees defence and keeping his composure to complete his hat-trick and cap another breathtaking encounter between these two sides.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Ling, Onariase, Grant, Robinson, Topalloj, Vilhete (Mussa 45), Sagaf, Weston, McCallum (Rance 78), Walker (Phipps 90). Unused subs: Strizovic, Blair.