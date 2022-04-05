Dagenham & Redbridge draw blank with Boreham Wood

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham & Redbridge and Kane Smith of Boreham Wood battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge had to settle for a National League point after a goalless stalemate with fellow play-off hopefuls Boreham Wood.

Manny Onariase was given his first start since returning to the club on a permanent basis from Scunthorpe, with Sam Ling also coming into the line-up as Brandon Comley went up against brother James.

After a quiet opening, Daggers began to apply some pressure, with Paul McCallum trying to find Mauro Vilhete on the left but seeing the danger cleared by Jamal Fyfield.

A through ball for Junior Morias was also intercepted by the visitors, before Onariase denied Josh Rees with a brilliant piece of defending on 19 minutes.

Wood's Gus Mafuta had the ball in the net midway through the half, but an offside flag had been raised, before Tyrone Marsh got a shooting chance but fired into the stands.

The best chance fell to McCallum on the half-hour mark, but his shot on the turn was just wide of Taye Ashby-Hammond's post.

Marsh then fired over from a free-kick, after Callum Reynolds was adjudged to have fouled Mafuta, and sent another effort too high on 41 minutes.

But Daggers then had to thank Elliot Justham who produced a superb save to keep our Scott Boden's glancing close-range header on the stroke of half-time.

Will Wright tried to pick out McCallum from a free-kick, after Morias was dragged down, four minutes after the restart, but Fyfield cleared the danger, then after Justham saved low down from Rees, Daggers countered on the hour and Morias cut inside onto his left foot but saw his shot well saved by Ashby-Hammond.

A great delivery by Wright at a free-kick midway through the half evaded Onariase at the far post, with the big defender quick to react at the other end to deny Boden and clear to Mo Sagaf.

Ling then won a corner for the hosts, when his cross was deflected behind by Jacob Mendy, with Vilhete's shot from the resulting set-piece blocked by the visiting defence.

But Boden got another sight of the home goal on 79 minutes, only to see his effort from the edge of the box sail past the post, before Sagaf was booked for a late challenge on James Comley.

And Daggers then had strong claims for a penalty turned down when Morias appeared to be bundled over in the box and the referee waved play on as it ended in stalemate.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Reynolds, Ling, Sagaf, Comley, Robinson, Vilhete, McCallum, Morias.

Unused subs: Walker, Weston, Wilson, Hare, Janneh.

Attendance: 1,278.