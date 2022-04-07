Chance for Dagenham & Redbridge to show quality says Comley

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Brandon Comley says their trip to National League rivals Bromley this weekend is a chance to show their quality.

Daggers had to settle for a point from a goalless draw with fellow play-off hopefuls Boreham Wood at Victoria Road in midweek.

That left them six points off seventh place with eight games to go, two ahead of Bromley, who have two games in hand.

And Comley told the club website: "On a pitch that is 3G, we'll definitely have more of an opportunity to bring it down and show our quality.

"No-one can complain about there being a bump on the pitch. It's another opportunity to go and push and try and get to where we want to be.

"The last game was a good reaction and this game coming up we can go and hopefully play and show a bit more quality that we would like to in the last game."

Defences dominated on Tuesday, with clear-cut chances at a premium, but Comley felt Daryl McMahon's side did all the could in the circumstances.

He added: "A team like Boreham Wood you're going to have to defend long balls and be solid as a team. I think we did show that.

"We did have chances and show some good quality, we wasn't shying away from playing, but we could've on the other hand, showed a bit more.

"Sometimes the opposition make the way that you play inevitable and you can't change that. Sometimes you have to deal with the game that is put in front of you, I think we did well with that."

Comley came up against his brother James, a fellow Montserrat international, during the stalemate and admitted it felt a bit strange to be opponents.

James Comley of Boreham Wood and Mohammed Sagaf of Dagenham & Redbridge battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

He said: "It was a surreal one, I've played with him before but never played against him, so it was good, enjoyable to play against him.

"In the game I didn't come up against him that much which was good because I didn't want to have to get in a scuffle with my brother.

"It's just another day at the office, we both turned up and wanted to win the game. He was my opposition on the day, we didn't really speak much, we just got on with it."