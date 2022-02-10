Daggers newcomer Comley wants winning standards, warns against complacency

Dagenham & Redbridge newcomer Brandon Comley has said he wants to help set high standards at the club.

The 26-year-old made his debut off the bench in last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Chesterfield and is now setting his sights on Saturday's FA Trophy clash with National League North side Spennymoor Town.

And he has warned against complacency, having witnessed some shocks in the FA Cup recently.

"Every game you go into has got its challenges, you never knock anyone," he told the club website.

"You go into it 100 per cent. I feel that's something you have to with every game.

"You see it the other day with Boreham Wood and Bournemouth, you can never write anyone off, you have to go into every game wanting to win, wanting to be the best.

"And I think that's what we, as a team, have to try and demand out of everyone. It sets a standard that you don't slip from.

"That's something we will do. We will go into the game, prepare correctly, and go to get the win."

Comley came up through the youth ranks at Queens Park Rangers and played in the Premier League before going out on loan to Carlisle, Grimsby and Colchester, who he joined on a permanent basis in 2018.

Colchester United's Brandon Comley celebrates after victory in a Carabao Cup match at Selhurst Park - Credit: PA

He then helped Bolton Wanderers gain promotion to League One last term, before having his contract terminated in November, and is hoping to achieve similar with Daggers after joining the Victoria Road ranks last week.

Brandon Comley challenges Newcastle United's Elliott Anderson during a Papa John's Trophy match at Bolton - Credit: PA

"Every club is different and every situation is different," he added.

"I like to take everything I've learnt from every club and if I can help provide any information and support for any player that needs it, or guide people in the right direction, then I'm definitely going to take everything I've learnt from every other club I've been at, try and apply it here and do better each game and build up and wear my heart on my sleeve for this club.

"I wouldn't have signed here if the club didn't have that ambition to push on and try and do something.

"I don't want to be somewhere where it's just stagnant and everything the gaffer has said and what he has shown me on the training pitch and the way the boys want to go about things, is all geared to push to get into the play-offs and try and do something.

"They don't want to just stay stagnant, that's something I've seen at this club. It's all aiming to go in the right direction, which is great."

Daggers only confirmed the signing of Comley last Saturday and manager Daryl McMahon sent him on as a replacement for Dean Rance for the last 18 minutes of their game at high-flying Chesterfield.

Brandon Comley in action on his Dagenham & Redbridge debut at Chesterfield - Credit: Dagenham & Redbridge FC

And Comley revealed how welcome he has been made to feel among the squad, while also looking at the positives from their performance against the Spireites, where Josh Walker's first-half goal was cancelled out by a pair of penalties from Kabongo Tshimanga.

"I had a couple of training sessions with the team and straight away noticed it's a good environment," he added.

"I've been out, not training with a team for a while and it's just great to be back involved, in a team that's ambitious and wants to go places in this league. I'm delighted to be here.

"The group is a mixed group, there's a lot of good characters in there and everyone seems good.

"The manager wants to play football so it's definitely something that is appealing to me. The group is fantastic and they have made me feel welcome so I can't knock them for that.

"You look back at the game and you kind of kick yourself. We definitely should've come away from there with something, if not all three points.

"If we take some of our chances in the first half, Josh's other chance, we hit the bar and the post, it shows you sometimes you have to take your chances.

"The threat is there, if we just get that clinical edge we can definitely push on and do well and lock teams out. They didn't really hurt us that much, they resorted to long shots.

"You've got to try and take the positives, not beat yourself up and get ready to go again, which we have done. We've identified some of the problems and we've been working on it."

As well making 155 appearances in league and cup competitions as a professional, Comley has won 13 senior international caps for Montserrat.

He helped them to a World Cup qualifying win over the US Virgin Islands last summer - alongside former Dagger Adrian Clifton - and played against Trinidad & Tobago in the Gold Cup.

He added: "It has been amazing, travelling the world with a group of players that have fought because we've always had this small island badge hanging over our heads and people never thought we could do anything.

"But we've done well to be able to silence that. People have started to respect us. It's been amazing also to be able to do it with my brother (James) and a lot of people I've grown up with as well.

"It's just a big family environment which is amazing and I've loved every minute of it."

Daggers fans will be hoping Comley loves every minute of his time at their club as the race for a trip to Wembley and promotion gathers pace.