Dagenham & Redbridge 'want to succeed' says Comley

Brandon Comley on the ball for Dagenham & Redbridge against Spennymoor Town in the FA Trophy - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Brandon Comley sees no reason why they cannot achieve their National League aims this season.

The 26-year-old joined the club in February, after his contract with Bolton Wanderers came to an end, and has made nine appearances for Daryl McMahon's men as they chase a play-off place.

They head to fellow hopefuls Bromley on Saturday, having been held to a goalless draw by Boreham Wood in midweek, and Comley admits he is enjoying his time at the club.

"It's been good, I've enjoyed working with the players and the gaffer," he told the club website.

"I said from the start, there's a want to go and succeed and do well in this league and get out of this league, which is something which drew me to this club.

"It's still something I can see is apparent, we're not resting on our laurels, we want to get in those play-off spots and it's definitely been an enjoyable time."

After starting March with three successive league wins, but seen their FA Trophy hopes shattered by a penalty shoot-out loss to York City in the quarter-finals, Daggers have taken just four points from a possible 12 in recent weeks.

But Comley says they need to keep pushing, as they look to make up a six-point deficit on the top seven.

He added: "Not so long ago we had those three games, that's what we need.

"Some times it's better when you're the team that has just got in there, you go in there with a run of games doing well and it gives you good momentum.

"We've got to take every game as it comes, keep pushing as a team, as a unit in the right direction."

Bromley sit just two points behind McMahon's men, with two games in hand, but have gone nine league games without a win.

They booked a place in the FA Trophy final with a 3-1 win over York last weekend, but then lost 1-0 at lowly King's Lynn in midweek.

But Comley said: "I don't think you should ever look too deeply into it. Sometimes teams will be a bit nervy if they haven't won a game in a while. I don't look into it.

"Any time someone can turn up and play well. You always have to be on top of your game and prepare correctly and prepare for any eventuality and that's what we're doing and we will do, turn up and try and win the game, a professional performance and get out of there with three points."