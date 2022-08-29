Morias makes mark as Dagenham & Redbridge beat Bromley

Junior Morias celebrates scoring the second goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Bromley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Junior Morias inspired Dagenham & Redbridge to their second win of the National League season at Victoria Road on Bank Holiday Monday.

Omar Mussa returned to the starting line-up after his impressive cameo off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Yeovil Town, while Morias replaced Josh Walker.

Omar Mussa of Dagenham & Redbridge battles for the ball with Kellen Fisher of Bromley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And Elliot Justham produced a good save at the expense of a corner on four minutes, before Daggers then forced two of their own at the other end.

Morias appeared to stab the ball home from close range after a scramble in the Bromley box to open the scoring on 10 minutes, but an own goal was credited to former Daggers defender Callum Reynolds.

And Morias then did superbly well to beat a defender and fire straight at Reice Charles-Cook soon after.

Junior Morias (24) puts Dagenham & Redbridge ahead against Bromley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And he doubled the home side's advantage on 24 minutes when a long ball found Paul McCallum, who controlled it well before laying off to Mussa whose inswinging cross found Morias to head home.

Morias and McCallum combined well just past the half-hour mark, with the big striker dragging a shot wide of the target.

Paul McCallum of Dagenham & Redbridge challenges former teammate Callum Reynolds of Bromley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

But Bromley then produced their first dangerous attack of the game, only to be kept out by some determined defensive work from the home side.

And it was 3-0 three minutes before the break when Sam Ling's lofted cross was met by Mauro Vilhete to nod home his first goal of the campaign.

Mauro Vilhete (right) heads the third goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Bromley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Manny Onariase was shown a yellow card just before half-time, with former Daggers striker Michael Cheek heading over from a late Bromley corner as the hosts turned around well on top.

Mauro Vilhete (20) celebrates with Dagenham & Redbridge teammates after scoring the third goal against Bromley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ling needed treatment early in the second half, but was ok to continue, and Mussa was on the wrong end of a bad challenge from another Daggers old boy in Corey Whitely, who was booked on 54 minutes.

But Daggers claimed a fourth just past the hour when Morias fired a superb strike in off the underside of the crossbar.

Dagenham & Redbridge captain Matt Robinson holds off Harry Forster of Bromley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Nik Tavares made way for Mo Sagaf moments later, after picking up a knock, and the visitors were awarded a penalty midway through the half, which Cheek converted.

Justham did well to keep out Whitely's free-kick as Bromley looked to make further inroads, before Mussa and Vicarage Field man of the match Morias made way for Yoan Zouma and Walker respectively.

But the day ended on a sour note for Daggers as Onariase tussled with Adam Marriott off the ball and was given his marching orders by referee Robert Massey-Ellis during four additional minutes of stoppage time.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Hare, Onariase, Ling, Weston, Tavares (Sagaf 63), Robinson, Mussa (Zouma 81), Vilhete, McCallum, Morias (Walker 86). Unused subs: Strizovic, Scott.