Reynolds wants Dagenham & Redbridge momentum on all fronts

Defender Callum Reynolds wants in-form Dagenham & Redbridge to maintain momentum on all fronts, following FA Trophy success over Southend at the weekend.

Daryl McMahon's men are due to return to their National League promotion bid as Stockport County visit Victoria Road on Saturday.

And Daggers will be looking to make it eight games unbeaten in all competitions after beating their Essex rivals 2-0 with goals from Mo Sagaf and Junior Morias.

Reynolds said: "We couldn't have asked for much more. A clean sheet as a defender is pleasing, especially as recently we've started to get a few more.

"A good goal from Mo and Junior again on the scoresheet so into the next round.

"He (Junior) works hard on the pitch and trains well, has brought the standard up definitely with his demands.

"And also off the pitch looking after himself in the gym, he is starting to get his rewards now.

"I knew what we were getting when we signed him, I've played with him before. He just wasn't fit to play which is a shame, but he has worked hard and we're starting to see it on the pitch."

Reynolds is enjoying a return to form himself, having overcome a troublesome injury last year, and says competition for places is pushing the side on.

He was partnered by Yoan Zouma in the first half and Elliott Johnson in the second and added: "Both have been good, both got a clean sheet today. Nice to have Els back after he was off with Covid but Yoan stepped in and I think it's three clean sheets out of five.

"Good to have options and be competitive. Kenny is champing at the bit, he's worked hard to get back fit as well. We've got competition which is healthy and I think that pushes everyone on.

"I feel in a good space. Physically I feel very strong, which didn't really happen last year, especially with a back injury, and even when I was back playing.

"Towards the end of the season I started playing and pick up a bit, but when you're fully fit it does make a huge difference.

"I feel like I'm playing quite well and clean sheets to go with it is always nice. If we keep a clean sheet, we're not going to lose. At the minute I feel in a good space and working hard to stay there."

Daggers were handed a last-16 home tie against Spennymoor Town next month when the draw was made on Monday and Reynolds, speaking ahead of that, said: "I'd love to play at Wembley. I've been there enough as a fan watching games. I'd love nothing more than to be able to play there.

"A lot of players go through their career without playing there so it's huge and this is probably the easiest way, without any disrespect, just the amount of games you have to play to get there.

"It's another step, another hurdle down. There's some really strong teams still in there but we've just got to focus on us and that's back in the league next week."

Stockport also progressed with a 3-0 win over Larkhall Athletic, but both sides will be chasing three points this weekend.

Reynolds said: "The gaffer mentioned we've had three months where we've been team of the month or something, which has shown with our results and the two months we weren't has led us to be where we are in the league which is still in a good position.

"But I've experienced it before. I've gone unbeaten since the turn of the year at Christmas and it's not just the confidence but momentum as well going into the play-offs.

"There's a lot of points still to play for and we're not the only team that wants to be up there. But at the minute, while we're in the this good moment, we're capitalising with the results and the points."



