Individual errors cost us says Dagenham & Redbridge boss McMahon

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon admitted poor individual errors cost his side in their defeat at Chesterfield.

Josh Walker put the visitors ahead on 35 minutes, after Matt Robinson and Paul McCallum had combined to create the chance.

But Myles Weston conceded a penalty before the break, with Kabongo Tshimanga netting from 12 yards to level, and Walker was booked for a foul on Liam Mandeville which led to a second spot-kick being converted.

And McMahon was frustrated to see his side return empty-handed, saying: "The two penalties are poor individual errors from us and we need to do better on them. We've spoken about that.

"I think we played well for large parts of the game again.

We've shown against a team I think that has gone to the top of the league today, especially in the first half, we were excellent.

"We scored a great goal, should've scored another one, hit the post, hit the crossbar. I thought we played some really, really good stuff against a very, very good side.

"For the majority of the game we've limited them to not many chances at all, when you consider they've got the top marksman in the division in Tshimanga, he's not really had a chance in open play."

An early Weston cross was headed against the crossbar by a Spireites defender, with Will Wright's free-kick clipping a post before Walker tucked his shot home to open the scoring.

Walker had further chances either side of the interval, but Tshimanga's penalties proved the difference.

And McMahon says his men need to make the most of key moments in matches, adding: "Overall I think there's a lot of positives to take out of the performance.

"The problem we've got is we keep saying 'on another day'. This league this year is a tough league and I think you look at the top 10, a lot of teams lost today, a lot of teams are beating each other.

"It's a really, really close division this year. It's ok we've shown we're competitive against the best teams but the key moments in the game we have to improve on.

"In the last three games we've played against some of the big sides in the division. They have been close, but we have to find now a way of getting points out of those games.

"Sometimes we do enough in the game in terms of the performance but we can't keep on making individual errors."