Dagenham & Redbridge crowned Borough champions with Barking win

Published: 7:30 AM August 5, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge were crowned Borough champions for the second consecutive season as they sealed a 4-1 victory over Barking.

Goals from Scott Wilson, Mauro Vilhete and trialist duo Aaron Blair and Ibby Akanbi sealed the win for Daryl McMahon’s men.

The first chance of the game arrived after four minutes thanks to a lovely bit of play between the Daggers front line which culminated in the ball falling to Wilson, whose shot flew wide of the post.

However, it was the hosts who opened the scoring after a series of efforts, the first of which was parried by Strizovic into the feet of a Barking man, whose shot cannoned off the post but fell nearly to Charlie MacDonald who makes no mistake from 10 yards.

The Daggers were level just two minutes later, after a ball through to Trialist C saw him in on goal but opted to square the ball to the feet of Josh Walker who neatly tucked the ball into an empty goal.

You may also want to watch:

Scott Wilson put the Daggers ahead after 18 minutes after some neat footwork meant he was able to lose his man and find the bottom-left corner following a Josh Walker assist.

Walker later forced two good saves from Barking ‘keeper Jamie Shaw in the space of two minutes after some brilliant team play.

It wasn’t too long until Daggers ‘keeper Josh Strizovic was forced into a great save of his own after a free kick was driven low from MacDonald.

Another goal for the Daggers following a brilliant bursting run down the left-hand side from George Saunders who sent in a looping cross to the back stick and into the path of Mauro Vilhete who nodded Dagenham into a two-goal lead.

Trialist D made an instant impact, giving the Daggers a three-goal lead 10-minutes after the restart after muscling a Barking midfielder off the ball.

Trialist D had a chance to double his tally just moments later following a long a ball which put him in behind the Barking defence, but he could only drag his shot just wide.

The Daggers had yet another chance to increase the scoring after some nice play between Robbo and Weston allowed the latter to get a cross into the box, but Wilson’s header bounced wide of the goal.

Two more brilliant stops from Barking ‘keeper Shaw denied two thumping efforts from Trialist D with 15 minutes remaining.

A good battle between Jones and a Barking attacker resulted in the best chance of the second half for the hosts, as the forward drilled the ball across the face of the goal but to no avail.

Paul McCallum had his first real chance of the game after a beautiful flick over a Barking shirt put him in a great scoring opportunity, but the striker could only force yet another save by Jamie Shaw.

Barking: Shaw, Williams, Dillon, Leader, Folkes, Norey, Jones, Jumo, Heatley, MacDonald, Purcell

Dagenham & Redbridge: Strizovic, Wright, Reynolds (Jones, 45), Trialist B (Johnson, 45), Saunders, Sagaf, Trialist C (Robinson, 23), Weston, Vilhete (Trialist D, 45), Wilson (Trialist A, 65), Walker (McCallum, 71).