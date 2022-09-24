Dagenham & Redbridge boss McMahon hails 'unbelievable' win over Barnet

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon called his side's 5-4 win over National League rivals Barnet 'unbelievable'.

Daggers found themselves two goals down inside 20 minutes, before Josh Walker and Mauro Vilhete netted in quick succession to level.

And after Barnet moved 3-2 up early in the second half, Omar Mussa and Walker put the hosts 4-3 ahead, before the visitors squared matters again.

Josh Walker celebrates with Dagenham & Redbridge teammates after netting their winner against Barnet - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

But Walker completed his hat-trick to win it in injury time and McMahon told the club website: "It was unbelievable. For both of us, me and Dean [Brennan], if you look at the defensive stuff, we'll think it's awful.

"But I think you could see from the off, from our perspective, it was always going to be a game that if it ended up being 5-4, 6-5, 7-6, 8-7 whatever it was going to be, we just wanted to be on the winning end of it.

"We felt we could score goals and we've done that again today.

"When you go 2-0 down, I think it was the 18th minute they got the second goal, I thought from that period there to half time we were absolutely excellent."

Mauro Vilhete celebrates scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barnet - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Vilhete limped off before half-time, after Junior Morias had failed a fitness test before kick-off, and had to replace Paul McCallum in the last 20 minutes.

But McMahon praised the resilience of his side, adding: "We've dealt with another blow in terms of losing Mauro in the first half, losing Junior, and then losing Macca in the second half, we felt there was lots going against us.

Ben Wynter of Barnet and Myles Weston of Dagenham & Redbridge battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"But I thought that second half, we were to-ing and fro-ing, but we showed real character and the subs who came on made a big impact as well.

"Bringing on Dean Rance was an important one for us in terms of shoring up the middle of the pitch and giving us a bit more of a platform, releasing Mussa a bit more.

Omar Mussa celebrates his goal with Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I thought in terms of effectiveness, they'd be a bit better defensively and create more chances and we did that."

And McMahon reserved special praise for hat-trick hero Walker, who has been forced to bide his time since arriving at the club, but took his chance to end up as the matchwinner.

He said: "He's awesome. He's one of the best goalscorers and strikers in the division.

Jerome Okimo of Barnet and Josh Walker of Dagenham & Redbridge battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"He's been really unlucky in the last 6-8 months that Paul McCallum and Junior Morias have struck up an unbelievable partnership, but his attitude and application day in, day out is frightening and I can't be happier for him.

"I see him every day and what he does and how hard he works and the smile he brings into the football club every day.

"Earlier this season we rewarded him with a new contract, knowing we've got a real special talent here."