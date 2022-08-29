McMahon delighted with Dagenham & Redbridge response

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon was delighted by the response from his players in their 4-1 win over Bromley on Bank Holiday Monday.

McMahon had called for a 90-minute performance after the frustrating 1-0 defeat at Yeovil Town on Saturday and saw an own goal from former Daggers defender Callum Reynolds open the scoring.

Junior Morias and Mauro Vilhete put the hosts 3-0 up at the break and Morias netted again, before Michael Cheek replied from the penalty spot.

And McMahon admitted it was like watching the real Dagenham & Redbridge.

"I think the reaction was good," he told the club website.

"In the second half we actually played quite well against Yeovil without maybe getting back into the game. I thought we deserved a goal.

"Today I thought the performance was really, really good. We were on the front foot, looked more like us, I thought the intensity in our play was really good.

"When you've got threats like Junior and Macca [Paul McCallum] up front, I thought they were a handful."

Morias and Omar Mussa came into the starting line-up, with McMahon shuffling his pack once again.

And the boss had praise for his two-goal striker, as well as Nik Tavares and Sam Ling.

"I thought he [Morias] was absolutely excellent," he added.

"We knew coming into this weekend he couldn't do two games in three days, he's carrying a little injury.

"And we prioritised today to have him available at home and we're glad we did that, because I thought he was an absolute handful.

Junior Morias celebrates scoring the fourth Dagenham & Redbridge goal against Bromley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Nik is carrying a knock and we patched him up to get him on the pitch and I thought he was outstanding again.

"He does a lot of work that to the untrained eye, he's outstanding to be honest, putting fires out and his positional play is excellent.

"We think he's going to develop into a really good player for us.

"Lingy is nailed on every week, you know what Lingy is going to do, he's so reliable.

Sam Ling on the ball for Dagenham & Redbridge against Bromley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"He's that guy, you can put him left centre-half, right-back, centre midfield. His football intelligence is really good and he's got the ability to adapt to different positions.

"You know the minimum you get out of Sam is everything he has, which is all you can ask as a manager."

Having moved to 12th in the National League table following a second win in six, Daggers will welcome Notts County to Victoria Road at the weekend.

And McMahon is hoping his side can now find some rhythm after an inconsistent start to the campaign.

"They're all tough in this division," he said. "We've got to make sure, you get frustrated when you don't get the results you want at the start of the season, people can panic sometimes.

"But we believe we've got a strong squad here that as the season goes on we'll develop into a very, very good team."