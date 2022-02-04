McMahon wants Dagenham & Redbridge to deliver in difficult game at Chesterfield

Daryl McMahon says Dagenham & Redbridge need to be 'more of a 90-minute team' as they head to Chesterfield this weekend.

Daggers sit three points off a play-off place having lost at home to high-flying Stockport County and Halifax Town on the last two Saturdays, but McMahon says they are looking forward to their trip north.

"We're looking forward to the game, it's going to be a difficult game, it's a hard place to go," he told the club's website.

"They've got some very good players and had a good result last weekend away at Eastleigh.

"They get the ball into the box quickly, they've got big dangerous frontmen with (Joe) Quigley, (Akwasi) Asante, (Liam) Mandeville and (Kabongo) Tshimanga, so it's going to be a difficult game but one we're looking forward to.

"To sit at the top of the table in this division is difficult to do, in terms of the top echelons of the league. You have to be on it, ruthless and clinical for 95 minutes."

Daggers were caught cold by Stockport two weeks ago, conceding twice in the opening minutes, and were 2-0 down at half-time against Halifax.

Although Matt Robinson halved the deficit, the visitors added a late third and McMahon added: "I think we've shown across the season, even in winning games, we've had spells in games and played outstandingly well for 40 minutes and scored three or four goals, but I think we need to be more of a 90-minute team.

"When things are perhaps not going our way, that we're more resolute and hard to play against.

"If you go back to the game on Saturday, in that first half we weren't great. The first goal from them was a terrific goal and if it goes in at half-time 1-0 I still think we get something out of the game but when it goes 2-0 it becomes difficult.

"As good as we were second half and I've watched the game back, Halifax are a good team and so are we. We didn't capitalise on our opportunities in the second half.

"It was a game that we were competitive in but we conceded, from our perspective, some poor goals and we missed some big, big chances as well."

Daggers let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with Chesterfield when they visited Victoria Road in late October and will be without Angelo Balanta - who opened the scoring that day - and Mauro Vilhete, while Elliott Johnson is rated 'touch and go'.

Callum Reynolds is back in contention after training all week following Covid, though, and McMahon wants his side to stick to their guns.

He added: "We'll always go and attack every game the same way to try and win it. I think we've been like that all season.

"I don't see any point going away from that, we're an exciting team to watch. Win or lose, I think we've been aggressive in every game we've played.

"We fully respect Chesterfield and what they're about, the quality they have, and I'm sure they will be saying similar things about us and the qualities we have."