Dagenham & Redbridge boss McMahon delighted with spirit, togetherness, organisation

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon was pleased to see his side dig in and grind their way to a 1-0 win at National League rivals Eastleigh on Tuesday.

Paul McCallum's 15th goal of the season proved the difference between the two sides, as Junior Morias saw a second-half penalty saved by Joe McDonnell.

And a fourth successive win on a Tuesday night - after losing at home to Notts County on Saturday - left Daggers three points off the play-off places with 10 games to go.

"In possession we weren't as good as we'd expect to be," McMahon told the club website.

"First half I thought we were poor, lucky to go in 1-0 up to be honest. We were lacking something in terms of us moving the ball and that happens in some games.

"But I thought what was outstanding was our spirit, our togetherness, our defensive organisation, people putting their bodies on the line.

"We limited Eastleigh, I can't remember Elliot making a save. They put us under pressure with balls into the box but I thought we dealt with them really well. That was great to see from us."

Morias stepped up to the spot when Mauro Vilhete was fouled in the box but his failure to convert, followed by a chance not taken by Mo Sagaf, left nerves jangling a little bit in the away dugout.

McMahon added: "When you miss a penalty - and Mo has got a great chance one-v-one and you fancy him to score - and you don't take those opportunities you always fear something is going to come back and bite you.

"In many games of football you can see that happening. But I thought the back line, Rancey and Robbo and Mo when he came on, even Manny in those last five minutes, to do the ugly side of the game well, I thought they did.

"I said to the players, you can win 3-0 sometimes and it glosses over things, but to come through it the way we did and the character to keep it to zero and win the game was terrific."

The race for a play-off spot could go the distance, with fellow hopefuls Boreham Wood, Grimsby and Bromley all tasting defeat in midweek to leave eight points separating the teams between fifth and 10th.

And McMahon was especially pleased to see his side record a fourth clean sheet in five outings, with recent signing Manny Onariase coming off the bench late on.

He added: "Tuesday night away from home is hard, we know that, no matter where you go in this division. And looking at some of the scores, you can see it's hard to go to places.

"I think we've acquitted ourselves really well against a team that after a bad result for them on Saturday were looking to bounce back in front of a home crowd. It is a tough place to come down here, but we're delighted with the win.

"Manny is doing his job without doing his job!

"Anyone who knows me knows I'm fair. We've signed Manny on a long-term contract because we feel he's going to have a massive part to play for this club.

"But the boys back there, Will Wright, Callum Reynolds, Elliott Johnson, have been absolutely excellent. We're sure when Manny comes in he will do well, he's part of the team and it's one big team."

Focus now turns to Saturday's trip to Grimsby, who are just one point above Daggers in eighth place.

The Mariners have taken seven points from five games so far this month but McMahon does not expect an easy afternoon in front of their loyal, travelling fans.

He said: "Win, lose or draw you've got to park them and go onto the next one.

"We know it's going to be another tough game going to Grimsby on Saturday. Back to work on Thursday and get ready for Saturday.

"Our support away from home this year has been excellent. It's unbelievable to come down here on a Tuesday night.

"Lately we've had a lot. Yeovil away on a Tuesday night is a terrible place. Not a terrible place to go but a long way to go for our fans. They travel and support us and we really, really appreciate it all the time."