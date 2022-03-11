McMahon wants Dagenham & Redbridge to maintain momentum on Wembley trail

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon wants his side to maintain their improved form and take another step towards Wembley this weekend.

Daggers made it back-to-back 3-0 wins in the National League with midweek success at Yeovil and welcome York City to Victoria Road for an FA Trophy quarter-final tie on Saturday.

And McMahon praised his players for rediscovering their performance levels, saying: "My biggest gripe this season is we've shown we've been eight, nine out of 10 and then we've dropped off that.

"I think in the last two performances particularly you've seen that we're really, really solid, defensively very good, hard working performances and I think you need that to be successful in this division.

"I'm proud of the boys for the last two performances in particular. We're five points off the play-offs, we're going to try and hunt that down, one game at a time.

"But first and foremost on Saturday, it's York at home and we're looking forward to that."

Paul McCallum added another two goals to his tally for the season at Huish Park, moving him to 13, before Junior Morias nabbed his fifth for the club.

And Josh Walker was given minutes off a strong-looking substitutes bench, which also included Matt Robinson, Angelo Balanta, Ibby Akanbi and Yoan Zouma.

McMahon admits he has a bit of a selection headache for the game against National League North York, adding: "Josh has been a terrific player for us this season, I feel like we've got the strength in the group at the minute.

"It never is (easy). When the players give you performance levels like that, it makes it easier, but we know that if one has got to come out, one has to come back in and we've got good players in the squad.

"We'll take one game at a time, try and build on what we've done tonight and look forward to York at home on Saturday."

Captain Will Wright was pleased to see his side return from the west country with all three points and wants Daggers to keep the momentum as their focus switches to the Trophy and securing a semi-final spot.

He said: "We needed to pick up form, obviously we went on a bad run but hopefully that's behind us now and we can carry on picking up.

"We know it is going to be a tough test. York are in good form, I think they won again (3-1 against Darlington), so we know what we're going to get and we'll do our homework and hopefully we can have a good performance and go and get the win.

"Obviously that's what you want, the home tie. I think of late we've been reasonably good at home. Hopefully it's a long travel for them and we can put in another performance and get through to the next round."