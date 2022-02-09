Daggers 'need to find a way' as focus changes to FA Trophy

Dagenham & Redbridge turn their focus to the Buildbase FA Trophy and a visit from Spennymoor Town this weekend.

Daryl McMahon's men have lost three of their last four Vanarama National League matches - going down 2-1 at high-flying Chesterfield on Saturday - but will be looking to secure a quarter-final spot at Victoria Road on Saturday.

Spennymoor were without a National League North fixture last weekend as scheduled opponents Kidderminster Harriers were in FA Cup action - and almost produced one of the great giantkillings against Premier League West Ham United.

And McMahon is hoping for plenty of backing from Daggers supporters, saying: "The crowd know we've got a team that are working hard, that are improving from where we've been.

"We know we're a competitive group now and we need to get a little bit better.

"We've come a long way and we've got a long way to go still. There's fine margins in these games and we've come out on the wrong end of some of them in the last couple of matches, but we've got to find a way."

McMahon changed his formation against the Spireites and was pleased to see Josh Walker get on the scoresheet and complete the full game.

He added: "Josh is a top performer at this level. If we can keep him fit we know he is going to score goals.

"His goal was a terrific finish, similar to the one he scored against Stockport and he'll be disappointed he's not had two or three more himself.

"But we know there's goals in Josh. Delighted for him to get through 90 minutes as well.

"Even though we've beaten Dover and Aldershot and teams like that playing three up top at home, I think when we've played against the bigger teams it's been more difficult getting control of the ball in the game.

"I thought we needed three in midfield and to be fair the three midfield players were excellent."

Daggers also gave a debut to Brandon Comley, who has joined from Bolton, and McMahon said: "I think you see when he came on, he has got quality on the ball, he is aggressive winning the ball back.

"He's a player that has won promotion last year with Bolton, he has played some games in League One and we feel he will make our team better."