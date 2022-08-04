Dagenham & Redbridge boss McMahon looking to make good start

Dagenham & Redbridge Daryl McMahon is looking forward to the new National League season - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon is hoping to make another good start as the 2022-23 National League season gets underway this weekend.

Daggers welcome new boys Gateshead to Victoria Road on Saturday, having started the last campaign well but then just missed out on a play-off place in May.

And McMahon wants his players to pick up from where they left off in their 3-0 win over high-flying Wrexham.

"We started really well last season, we'd like to start like we did last season," he told the club website.

"But we'll take one game at a time and just fully focus on Gateshead at the moment.

"Momentum happens over a period of games, not just one. There's 46 games to go, it's a long old season.

"I hope we can carry it on, from what we did last year. In the sense of that we go on a bit longer.

"I think when we got to our total we had a spell that wasn't great for us and I think we have to look at the whole season as a picture, not just the start."

Gateshead have been promoted after winning the National League North title under player-manager Mike Williamson, the former Newcastle United defender.

And McMahon expects a tough examination from them on their return to this level.

"They'll be very tough. When you play the first game of the season, particularly against a side that's been promoted, the enthusiasm of them will be really, really high I'm sure," he added.

"They've won their league, which is always difficult to do, to win any league at any level, so we know it's going to be a tough game, but it's one we're looking forward to."

Daggers ended their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against West Ham U23s and McMahon praised his players for the efforts since returning on June 30.

But he also acknowledged having a difficult task to pick his matchday line-up to face the Tynesiders.

"Everyone come back in good shape and they've worked ever so hard through pre-season and now they're looking forward to the game on Saturday," he said.

"The guys have been great, we've got 17 players all in decent form, all vying for a position so I'm sure we'll have a difficult job to pick a team but it's part of the job.

"I'm just glad I have got the headaches, I'd rather have the headaches than not, so we're looking forward to picking a team and preparing for Saturday."