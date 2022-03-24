McMahon: Dagenham & Redbridge in 'good place' for trip to Grimsby

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon expects another tough test at Grimsby Town on Saturday but is looking forward to the challenge.

Daggers travel to Blundell Park sitting in ninth place after a 1-0 midweek win at Eastleigh, one point behind the Mariners in the race for a play-off place.

And McMahon believes his in-form squad are ready for the challenge, having taken 12 points from a possible 15 so far this month.

"The sun is out, everyone is happy. We've got four clean sheets in the last five games, in reasonable form," he told the club website.

"The players are in a good place and looking forward to Saturday.

"I don't expect it to be cagey, it will be a difficult game, they're a massive football club.

"Paul (Hurst) is an experienced manager, he's done a good job there, coming down from League Two to the position they're in now.

"Sometimes when you come down from League Two it's hard to adjust. I think they've adjusted well, they've got some very good players.

"I think we will go up there probably as the underdog with the size of the football club but it's something we're looking forward to."

Grimsby have taken just seven points from five games in March, but McMahon is well aware of the dangers they possess and hopes his side can give their travelling supporters more to cheer.

"(John) McAtee has been their main player in terms of scoring goals, (Emmanuel) Dieseruvwe is a good player, (Harry) Clifton is a good player, they've got a lot of good players in terms of experience as well," he added.

"We know it's a tough place to go, it'll be a difficult game, but it's one that we hope we'll acquit ourselves well and go and perform.

"We hope the weather is nice at Grimsby and people get up and support us again.

"Everyone that makes that effort we do really, really appreciate. We know it's a lot to ask of people especially in these times and especially so many in the month, but the people that come to support us we really appreciate."

Captain Will Wright and Matt Robinson will then join up with the England C team for their match against Wales at Caernarfon Town on Wednesday (March 30, 7pm) and it has also been announced that Daggers will take on National League South side St Albans on Saturday April 2.

The friendly match, as part of a community day, is to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Tickets are priced at £10, with £9 going to the appeal.

"It's a great thing for both clubs to do, to show that togetherness and help people in Ukraine," said McMahon.

"What's happening over there is terrible and any little bit we can do to help I think we should do."