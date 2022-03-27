Dagenham & Redbridge boss McMahon disappointed by goals conceded at Grimsby

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon was disappointed with the goals his side conceded in their 2-1 defeat at National League play-off rivals Grimsby Town on Saturday.

They fell behind after 31 minutes at Blundell Park, when former Dagger Jordan Maguire-Drew fired past Elliot Justham.

And the Mariners doubled their lead just before half-time when Elliott Johnson fouled John McAtee and Maguire-Drew picked out Luke Waterfall from the free-kick to score.

"Disappointing. The goal on half-time was a killer for us," McMahon told the club website.

"I think we're well in the game then at that stage and to concede just before half-time, from an error to give the free-kick awway as well was disappointing from our perspective."

Angelo Balanta and Mauro Vilhete were summoned for the second half as Daggers tried to fight their way back, but a Callum Reynolds header from Will Wright's corner proved just a consolation.

McMahon added: "We built up a little bit of a head of steam in the second half but didn't show enough quality in the final third, which I didn't think we showed in the whole game really.

"We got in there numerous times in the first half and I thought the decision making, whether it was a cross or a shot, wasn't near the level it has been.

"And you need it to be when you come to places like Grimsby in a big game.

"I felt we was always in the game, I don't think at any stage in the game did Grimsby pull away from us.

"It was a close game as the scoreline suggests. We beat them by the odd goal at our place, they beat us by the odd goal here.

"But from our perspective and the form we have been in recent weeks, where we have been playing really, really well the goals conceded from us are disappointing."

The defeat, one week after a 2-1 home reverse against fellow promotion hopefuls Notts County, leaves Daggers in ninth place, four points off a play-off spot.

"We felt if we'd scored earlier we would've made a game of it, I think that was obvious," said McMahon.

"To be fair to Grimsby they defended well, we can't knock that, but we got in there again and don't hit the target, go wide and some of the pull-backs were cut out. Today didn't go our way."