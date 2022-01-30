Daggers 'too naive, too nice' says McMahon after Halifax loss

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon said his side were 'too naive' during their 3-1 home defeat against Halifax Town.

Matty Warburton gave the visitors the lead on 19 minutes - as the home side hosted their Daggers Celebrate Diversity Day in front of a crowd of 2,460 - and Billy Waters doubled it just before the break.

But Matt Robinson halved the deficit just past the hour as Daggers dominated, only for Waters to seal the points for the Shaymen at the end of normal time.

McMahon said: "In the first half, Halifax were very good in the conditions.

"Second half we were outstanding in the conditions, I thought we dominated, we didn't take our chances and it's a poor goal to concede right at the end.

"It's a disappointing result for us and I feel like when we've come up against the best teams in the division, we've not performed, been ruthless or clinical enough in what we need to do.

"We need to improve on that, instead of being one of the best of the rest. We want to be one of the top sides in the division and we've got to do more."

Having come from behind to win at Weymouth in midweek following a 2-0 loss to Stockport County, a second successive home defeat left Daggers down in ninth place, three points off the play-offs.

And McMahon feels his side need to be nastier, adding: "We were two naive.

"You look at Stockport and then Halifax today, the last two home games, they're teams littered with experienced players who manage the game, who have played the game.

"I don't think as a group we do that well enough. I think we're too nice, too naive sometimes. We've got the tape and probably every manager I speak to we're the best footballing team in the league.

"Maybe the best footballing team isn't always competing at the top of the league.

"We need to show a bit more, for want of a better word, nastiness in how we play, in managing games and being ruthless and hard to play against.

"We've come a long way in a year. I don't want to sound too down, but we still have a long way to go to be where we want to be."