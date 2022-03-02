Dagenham & Redbridge boss praises players after beating Maidenhead

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon praised his players following their 3-0 win over in-form Maidenhead on Tuesday.

Junior Morias opened the scoring on 11 minutes, with Paul McCallum netting twice in quick succession just before the interval to put the hosts on top at Victoria Road.

And McMahon was pleased to see a reaction following their 3-0 loss at Altrincham at the weekend.

"It was a fantastic win, we needed a reaction from Saturday and we got that," he told the club website.

"The players were terrific and it was great to get three goals but also just as important is the clean sheet.

"They're a good side Maidenhead, they've recently just beaten Boreham Wood, Chesterfield, Wrexham, they've had some fantastic results and beat King's Lynn on Saturday.

"I think they were five unbeaten, so we knew it was going to be a tough game but I thought we attacked the game really well.

"Once we went in front we didn't sit back, we stayed on the front foot, we were very, very professional in the second half as well, I thought we defended well the whole game.

"Just what the doctor ordered and we need to build on it."

McMahon was especially happy to see Morias and McCallum hit the target and felt the team performance was a good one.

He added: "Macca's second goal and Junior's goal in particular were great goals for centre forwards, rebounds off goalkeepers, doing the right thing as centre forwards, following the shot and you get rewarded when you do that.

"I was delighted for them to get those two goals and Macca obviously scoring from the corner as well.

"We had chances to score more goals but overall the performance of the team was very good, the energy was good, the togetherness was good."

Daggers had won only two of their previous eight league games since the turn of the year, but success leaves them six points off a play-off place ahead of a blank weekend.

McMahon said: "Before the game we spoke about we have been a good side this season, we've shown that across the season.

"We've had some poor performances of late but it's not that we're a bad team.

"We bounced back and showed people what we can do. We showed brilliant character, terrific togetherness and now we've got the weekend off and go to Yeovil next Tuesday."