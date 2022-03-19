You have to 'scratch your head' says Dagenham & Redbridge boss McMahon

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon admitted sometimes you have to 'scratch your head' after their 2-1 defeat to Notts County.

Junior Morias gave Daggers an early lead against their National League play-off rivals, but the visitors hit back before the half-hour mark and won it courtesy of a Will Wright own goal.

Defeat left McMahon's men in 10th place, five points off the top seven, and he told the club website: "The game was hard, two good teams at this level.

"I thought in possession in the first half Notts County were very good without really hurting us. I thought we had all the major opportunities in the first half.

"Second half I thought we were totally dominant but sometimes after a game of football you have to scratch your head and try and wonder how you didn't get anything out of the game. But I thought the boys were terrific."

Morias raced onto Mo Sagaf's pass to open the scoring on five minutes and he saw another effort saved, before hitting the crossbar with a third chance.

Alex Lacey got County back on terms and Wright's misfortune handed them the lead just past the hour mark.

But Daggers did everything but score after that, with Morias denied by a stunning save and Paul McCallum hitting the woodwork twice, before Mauro Vilhete was just off-target late on.

McMahon added: "We let them have the ball in areas near their goal and we tried to press to win it back which we've done numerous times and got in with Junior.

"The keeper saved one, Junior hit the crossbar. We had numerous chances in the first half and even more in the second half. That last 15-minute spell, I don't know how many opportunities we had or saves the keeper had to make, we were terrific.

"That's the disappointment in terms of not taking chances but some times that happens. You can lose games of football and be totally, totally dominant and I think from the performance we've got to take confidence and positives out of how well we played against a very good side in this division.

"It's negative in the sense we lost the game, but we should've won, I believe, from chances created and dominance in the game.

"But we have to move on and get ready for Tuesday. I said this after Southend, it's gone now, it's passed, focus on Notts County.

"Notts County has gone now, park it and get ready for Eastleigh. We have to go one game at a time, focus on one game at a time."