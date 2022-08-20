McMahon relieved to see Dagenham & Redbridge get off the mark

Daryl McMahon was relieved to see Dagenham & Redbridge claim their first win of the season - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon admitted to a sense of relief after seeing his side claim their first win of the National League season.

Paul McCallum netted the only goal of the game against Maidenhead United at Victoria Road as Daggers moved to five points from their first four games.

And McMahon felt it was important to get that opening success, having been denied by a last-gasp equaliser at Eastleigh in midweek.

"Delighted we got the win obviously and the clean sheet that I think was important as well," he told the club website.

"We've had so many chances to score more goals than we did and you always have that at the back of your mind when you don't make the second one that they've got a puncher's chance, like Eastleigh had Tuesday.

"That was probably one of the only shots they had for their equaliser.

"And today you fear that as well and I thought we were a little bit anxious to get over the line with that first win. But now we've done it hopefully we can kick on."

Daggers had plenty of chances to make sure of victory, but were left sweating in the closing stages and ended up grateful to goalkeeper Elliot Justham for a key save from Cole Kpekawa late on.

"The key one for me is that we didn't score two," he added.

"That was the same as Tuesday night, we could've scored two. And if it goes two, no disrespect to Eastleigh or Maidenhead, we win the game probably a little bit more comfortably.

"But while they've got a chance and we're hanging on a bit in the sense of mentally where you're thinking we don't want to go too high, give a chance away, making bad decisions, and those little anxious moments can creep into your game.

"But thankfully we've got the best goalkeeper in the division, for those last five minutes and he made a couple of saves for us."

McMahon also gave praise to matchwinner McCallum who, while netting for the third time this term also did important work in his own box.

"He was brilliant today and everything he did, I say it all the time, he's excellent at defending set-pieces for us and excellent at scoring goals," said McMahon.

"He's a fantastic number nine, as good as you're going to get in this division. He's got three goals in four games and probably could've had more, but I thought he was terrific and led the line well."